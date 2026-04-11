Krishna Jayasankar Targets National Outdoor Shot Put Record After Indoor Success

Indian shot putter Krishna Jayasankar is determined to shatter the national outdoor record and represent India at major international competitions, including the Commonwealth and Asian Games, with rigorous training and support from the Reliance Foundation.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy thefranchiselv/Instagram

Key Points Krishna Jayasankar aims to break the national outdoor shot put record of 18.41m after setting a national indoor record.

Jayasankar is focused on fine-tuning her technique with coach Steve Lemke to consistently throw over 17m.

She is determined to represent India at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, aiming for a medal.

Jayasankar is balancing training in the USA with competitions in India, adapting to different conditions.

With the support of the Reliance Foundation, Jayasankar aspires to become a professional athlete and compete in the LA 2028 Olympics.

Shot putter Krishna Jayasankar is not happy with the national indoor record she set last month in the USA and is now aiming to surpass the outdoor mark with further fine-tuning of her technique.

The 23-year-old Jayasankar is from Chennai but is currently studying at the University of Nevada in the USA. Last month, she set national indoor record in shot put with a throw of 17.09m at an event in the USA.

On Saturday, she competed in her first outdoor event of the season at the Indian Athletics Series 3 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here and finished third with an effort of 16.28m.

Aiming for the Outdoor Record

"Me and my coach (Steve Lemke) were talking about it. And, he truly believes I'm in a capacity to throw over 18m. And I said why not target Abha Khatua's 18.41m (national outdoor record). We've been talking about it," Krishna told PTI in an interview.

"And, he (Lemke) said that we have to do some fine-tuning with my technique. And, there is more room for, you know, getting better. So, I'm excited to see how it's going to go.

"But, I want to be consistent with 17m, 17.50m first. I had some really good throws today."

Eyes on Team India and International Games

She does not mind shuttling often between India and the USA where she is currently based in her bid to qualify for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this month and try and win a medal for the country.

"I've never made it to Team India. So, I'm trying to redeem myself this year. Make Team India, which I will," she said.

"I am delighted that I've actually started my outdoor season on a good note. I threw discus this morning and I threw 50.08 (for a fifth place finish). Had some good throws in shot put but coach has told me that part of being jet lagged is having uncoordinated feet.

"I think the transition is pretty huge because I was not throwing discus for nine months."

Her last competition in India was in August 2024 during the National Open Championships in Bengaluru where she had finished identical seventh in both shot put and discus throw with efforts of 14.82m and 48.57m respectively.

"I think coming outdoor to a different country, a different transition. I have not been to India in (nearly) two years. So, getting the humidity and all those things, I think my body is adapting. It's going to take some time, but we're going to be ready for the right time.

"In the next one month, with the preparation that I have here, I need to acclimatize with the weather in India right now. I'm used to being here, back again. But, the plan is definitely to make the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games for India. The question is for which event.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed for both. I truly believe I can compete in both the events for the high caliber, which I've done it before," said Krishna, who will compete in another Indian Athletics Series and the Federation Cup, both in May.

Her renowned coach Steve Lemke said they are going to decide which one between shot put and discus will be her main event in a month's time.

Future Aspirations

Asked about her future plans, she said, "The plan is definitely be a professional athlete. Coach Steve and I, we are actually going to have a conversation. Because I just saw him after two years. But back in the States (USA), I have to go complete my masters. And also train.

"Definitely, LA 2028 is a big dream. I mean, it's not a dream. It's a reality that I'm trying to make. And we have the world championship and world indoors. So, we have a couple of meets lined up for the next few years."

In India, she will be with the Reliance Foundation for which Lemke is the throws coach.

"I'm going to be here in India. Coach Steve has gladly accepted to train under him. And, I'm very grateful for Reliance Foundation. They have chosen me to be their athlete. And, I'm excited to be there.

"It's an organization that breeds champions. So, I'm ready to be a champion. And, in the right time, right place."