Krishna claims gold as Indian boxers impress at U19 World Championships

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 02, 2024 19:16 IST
IMAGE: India's Krisha Verma on the podium after winning Gold in the Women's 75 kg category at the World Championships. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

While Krisha notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany's Simon Lerika in the 75kg summit clash.

 

Chanchal Chaudhary (women's 48kg), Anjali Kumari Singh (women's 57kg), Vini (women's 60kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women's 70kg) and Rahul Kundu (men's 75kg) lost their respective finals.

Chanchal had to settle for a second place finYoung Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women's 75kg category while five other signed off with silver medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA.

ish after she was disqualified while Anjali went down 0-5 to Mia-Tiah Ayton of England.

Akansha and Rahul lost be an identical 1-4 margin to Lilly Deacon of England and USA's Awinongya Joseph respectively.

Meanwhile, Vini lost via 2-3 split verdict to England's Ella Lonsdale.

Five female boxers and a male boxer will fight for gold in the final on Saturday.

The tournament is World Boxing's first global event.

World Boxing is a breakaway organisation that was launched to ensure boxing's place in the Olympic movement. It aims to replace the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the world governing body for boxing.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
