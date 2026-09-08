Indian Golfer Krishiv Tekchandani Ventures Into Ultra-Luxury Watch Market

Indian golfer Krishiv Tekchandani, known for his philanthropic spirit, is now making headlines in the business world with the launch of 'XII NOON', an ultra-luxury watch brand committed to craftsmanship and social purpose.

Key Points Indian golfer Krishiv Tekchandani has transitioned into entrepreneurship with 'XII NOON', an ultra-luxury watch brand.

'XII NOON' aims to be a globally recognised luxury house of Bharat origin, producing only 45 exclusive timepieces annually.

The brand is designed for those who value rarity, craftsmanship, exclusivity, and purpose, embodying the spirit of 'luxury with purpose'.

A percentage of 'XII NOON's earnings will be dedicated to supporting widows of Indian Army soldiers.

Tekchandani previously demonstrated his philanthropic commitment by donating prize money for a COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Indian golfer Krishiv Tekchandani, who donated his prize money to support COVID-19 vaccination drive for field staff at a golf club in Mumbai back in 2021, is now looking beyond the sport by exploring the world of entrepreneurship.

The 24-year-old has started his entrepreneurial journey with 'XII NOON', an ultra-luxury watch venture.

Introducing XII NOON: A Luxury Brand With Purpose

"My vision is to build a globally recognised ultra-luxury house of Bharat origin, producing only 45 timepieces a year," said Tekchandani, who donated his entire prize money towards a vaccination drive for workers at a Chembur golf club.

"XII NOON is made with Bharat, for the world. It is not made for everyone, but created for those who value rarity, craftsmanship, exclusivity and purpose. For me, this journey is about building luxury with purpose," he said.

A percentage of XII NOON's earnings will be dedicated towards supporting widows of Indian Army soldiers, according to the brand.