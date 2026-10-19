Rayo Racing's Krish Gupta Wins Maiden National Karting Title

Rayo Racing's Krish Gupta has clinched his maiden National Rotax Karting title in the Senior Category of the FMSCI National Karting Championship, earning him a coveted spot to represent India at the Rotax World Finals in Portugal.

IMAGE: Krish Gupta of Rayo Racing clinched his maiden National Rotax Karting title on Monday after qualifying in 16th spot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krish Gupta/Instagram

Key Points Krish Gupta of Rayo Racing clinched his maiden National Rotax Karting title in the Senior Category on Monday.

Despite qualifying 16th, Gupta made a strong comeback, finishing sixth in both heats and securing second in the pre-finals.

He finished third in the final race, which was sufficient to win the championship with 428 points.

Gupta's victory earns him the opportunity to represent India at the Rotax World Finals in Portimao, Portugal.

He surpassed Arjun Chheda (415 points) and Akshat Misra (414 points) to claim the championship.

Rayo Racing's Krish Gupta clinched his maiden National Rotax Karting title with a podium finish in the Senior Category of the FMSCI National Karting Championship in Bengaluru on Monday.

Gupta's Path To Victory

Krish started the sixth and final round in the worst way possible, qualifying way down in 16th place.

However, he made amends and pulled off brilliant moves with 10 overtakes in each of the two heats to finish sixth in both.

The crucial pre-finals, which carried Championship points, saw Krish start in sixth. He made a brilliant start and jumped from sixth to third.

Midway through the race, he made a move into second where he stayed until the chequered flag.

Chennai's Eshanth Vengatesan from MSport won the Pre-Final.

Krish started second in the final but fell to third at the start. He made up one more position to second but eventually finished third in the final, behind Vengatesan and Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva from MSport.

But the finish allowed Krish to extend his Championship lead and win the title ahead of Pune's Arjun Chheda of Crest Motorsport and Bengaluru's Akshat Misra.

He clinched the title with 428 points ahead of Chheda (415 points) and Misra (414 points).

"It feels great to finally be a National Champion. I really want to thank my parents, my team and mechanics," said an elated Krish.

He also got the ticket to officially represent India in the Rotax World Finals in Portimao Portugal, where the Champions of over 56 countries will compete for the World Title.