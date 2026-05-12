HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Kriish Tyagi Advances To Pre-Quarters At Karnataka Open

Kriish Tyagi Advances To Pre-Quarters At Karnataka Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 20:00 IST

x

Wildcard Kriish Tyagi shines at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger, securing a spot in the pre-quarterfinal alongside fellow Indian players Mukund Sasikumar and Manish Sureshkumar.

Key Points

  • Kriish Tyagi secured a straight-sets victory at the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger.
  • Mukund Sasikumar and Manish Sureshkumar also progressed to the next round.
  • Home conditions played a significant role in Kriish Tyagi's performance.
  • Several other Indian players, including Digvijaypratap Singh and Karan Singh, were defeated.
  • Alastair Gray caused an upset by defeating third seed Petr Bar Biryukov.

Wildcard Kriish Tyagi made the most of familiar home conditions as the 19-year-old Indian registered an impressive straight-sets victory to enter the pre-quarterfinal of the Karnataka Open ATP Challenger here on Tuesday.

Playing his first professional event of the season on the courts he has grown up on, Kriish produced a composed performance to defeat Japanese qualifier Taiyo Yamanaka 6-2, 7-5.

 

Other Indian Players Progress

India also had more reasons to cheer as Mukund Sasikumar and Manish Sureshkumar advanced to the next round with solid victories.

Mukund overcame Malaysia's Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong 6-3, 7-6 (1), while Manish edged past American qualifier Ronit Karki 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tightly contested encounter to enter the last 16.

Tyagi's Performance and Home Advantage

The Bengaluru youngster Kriish broke his opponent's serve three times in the contest, including twice in the opening set, while keeping his unforced errors under control to dictate the proceedings.

Kriish who is currently pursuing his graduation in Business and Finance at Texas A&M University in the United States, said the home conditions played a key role in his performance.

"Playing at home definitely helped me. I am familiar with these conditions and that gave me confidence. In college, I get to practice and compete with players who are on the verge of breaking into the ATP circuit, and that experience is helping my game," said Kriish after the match.

Setbacks for Other Indian Players

However, it was the end of the road for several other Indian players. Digvijaypratap Singh pushed fourth seed Philip Sekulic hard before losing two close tie-break sets 6-7 (5), 6-7 (5).

Sixth seed Karan Singh squandered a 5-3 lead in the first set before bowing out after a 6-7 (6), 3-6 defeat to Japan's Kokoro Isomura, while another local lad D Prajwal Dev lost to Australia's Joshua Charlton 6-1, 6-4.

Qualifier Aditya Vishal Balsekar, who had raised hopes after making the main draw, went down to Israel's Amit Vales 6-2, 6-2.

Notable Results

Among other notable results, British qualifier Alastair Gray pulled off a hard-fought upset over third seed Petr Bar Biryukov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3), while top seed Keegan Smith eased past Japanese qualifier Ryotaro Taguchi 6-1, 6-4.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tata Open: Prajnesh loses to Soon-woo
Tata Open: Prajnesh loses to Soon-woo
Indonesia Open: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag march into semis; Srikanth out
Indonesia Open: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag march into semis; Srikanth out
Sports shorts: Yuki, Prajnesh crash out of US Open qualifiers
Sports shorts: Yuki, Prajnesh crash out of US Open qualifiers
Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag storm ahead
Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag storm ahead
China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag in quarters; Kashyap out
China Open: Satwiksairaj-Chirag in quarters; Kashyap out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple2:35

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Bhasma Aarti prayers at...

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as Assam CM1:42

How Overjoyed Himanta Met Modi After Being Sworn in as...

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound1:49

Doda's Mesmerizing Weather Will Leave You Spellbound

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO