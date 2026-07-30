VIDA Becomes Title Partner For Kovai Kings In 2026 TNPL Season

Discover how the Kovai Kings are set to redefine their presence in the Tamil Nadu Premier League with VIDA as their new title partner for the 2026 season, unveiling a fresh identity and jersey.

Key Points Kovai Kings announced VIDA as their title partner for the 2026 TNPL season.

The team has been rebranded as VIDA Kovai Kings and unveiled a new official jersey.

M Shahrukh Khan and B Sai Sudharsan will lead the VIDA Kovai Kings in the upcoming season.

The partnership aims to integrate high performance, innovation, and sustainability in TNPL.

VIDA's identity will be prominently featured across all team touchpoints, including jerseys and digital platforms.

VIDA Kovai Kings Unveil New Identity

TNPL team Kovai Kings has announced VIDA as their title partner for the upcoming 2026 season. The franchise unveiled its brand-new official jersey, marking the team's first public appearance under its new identity, VIDA Kovai Kings, a release here on Thursday said.Led by M Shahrukh Khan and prolific batter B Sai Sudharsan, the team will take the field in their new jersey under this refreshed identity for the 2026season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, it said. "While VIDA Kovai Kings continues to set new benchmarks in sporting across the TNPL, this collaboration seamlessly unites high-octane performance, cutting-edge innovation, and sustainability under one bold banner," it said. As VIDA Kovai Kings, the team will carry the integrated identity of VIDA across all primary touchpoints throughout the tournament, including match jerseys, helmets, training kits, travel gear, official digital platforms, and stadium assets.