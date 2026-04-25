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Sourav Kothari Advances At World Billiards Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 25, 2026 19:19 IST

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Sourav Kothari faced a tough challenge but ultimately prevailed in his opening match at the IBSF World Billiards Championship, joining fellow Indian players Pankaj Advani and Dhruv Sitwala in securing victories.

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Photograph: Pankaj Advani/Instagram

Key Points

  • Sourav Kothari, the reigning champion, narrowly defeated Hwang Chulho in his first match at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.
  • Pankaj Advani dominated his match, securing a decisive victory with impressive breaks.
  • Dhruv Sitwala started his campaign strongly with a convincing win, showcasing his title aspirations.
  • Alok Kumar recorded a comfortable victory in his group match at the World Billiards Championship.

Reigning champion Sourav Kothari survived a scare before beating Hwang Chulho in his opening match of the IBSF World Billiards Championship that got underway here on Saturday.

The Indian ace overcame South Korea's Chulho 305-238 after being down by over 120-odd points with about 30 minutes to go.

 

Kothari's Comeback and Key Break

Kothari, also the reigning national champion, came up with a crucial break of 111 to put it past the tricky Korean.

The 41-year-old will look to make amends in his next match against France's Akhilesh Mohan.

Advani's Dominant Performance

There were no hiccups for most of the other Indian contenders in action on the opening day.

Former champion Pankaj Advani's runaway 1003-54 win over Michael Crook of Isle of Man was the highlight of the day. Advani floored his rival with a barrage of breaks, runs of 198, 297 and 117 flowed from his cue.

The 40-year-old Bengalurean reduced his senior opponent to a mere spectator in the 90-minute affair.

Other Indian Contenders Shine

Dhruv Sitwala, looking for his maiden world title, began his campaign with a workmanlike 645-115 win over Carl-Walter Steiner of Austria in a Group 'C' match.

The southpaw, runner up four times, began with a fluent break of 286 early in the game, and had further runs of 101 and 101 in his crushing victory.

Seasoned Alok Kumar scored a lopsided 502-202 win over Aonghus McAnally of Ireland in another Group 'C' match.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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