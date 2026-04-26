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Martin Goodwill Upsets Sourav Kothari At World Billiards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 26, 2026 19:38 IST

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Veteran Martin Goodwill's stunning victory over Sourav Kothari and Pankaj Advani's dominant performance highlight the latest action at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Advani/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Advani/X

Key Points

  • Martin Goodwill defeated reigning champion Sourav Kothari in a close match at the IBSF World Billiards Championship.
  • Despite his defeat, Sourav Kothari advanced to the knockout stage of the World Billiards Championship.
  • Pankaj Advani dominated his group with three decisive victories at the World Billiards Championship.
  • Several Indian players, including Dhruv Sitwala and Alok Kumar, have advanced to the knockout stage of the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

Veteran Martin Goodwill of England scored a shock win over reigning champion Sourav Kothari in the final Group 'A' league match of the IBSF World Billiards Championship here on Sunday.

Goodwill, 63, registered a nail-biting 276-275 victory to finish his league engagements with an all-win record.

 

Despite the defeat, Kothari too made the knockout pre-quarterfinals with two wins from three matches.

Kothari's Unexpected Struggle

The fluidity Kothari showed in his previous match -- when he annihilated Akhilesh Mohan of France 825-40, which included a monumental break of 515 -- was missing.

He struggled to get going and made far too many errors, allowing the Englishman a free run.

Advani's Dominant Performance

Elsewhere, Pankaj Advani, looking to regain the title, topped Group 'B' with three wins, all lopsided victories.

In his final match, Advani outplayed South Korea's Baek Minhu 785-161 with notable runs of 162, 88 and 389 in the 90-minute encounter.

Indian Contingent Advances

Other Indians to join Advani and Kothari in the knockout last-16 stage were: Dhruv Sitwala, Alok Kumar, Rupesh Shah, Shrikrishna S, Siddharth Parikh and Rafath Habib.

Besides Advani, southpaw Sitwala has been the impressive Indian cueist on view.

The Mumbaikar defeated Ireland's Aonghus McAnally 621-169. He opened with a break of 203 and had further runs of 90 and 133.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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