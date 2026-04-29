Sourav Kothari Retains IBSF World Billiards Championship

Sourav Kothari showcased exceptional skill and strategy to defeat Pankaj Advani and retain his IBSF World Billiards Championship title in a compelling final.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Advani/X

Key Points Sourav Kothari retains the IBSF World Billiards Championship title after defeating Pankaj Advani.

Kothari's impressive breaks, including a 485, were key to his victory over Advani.

The final match lasted three hours, with Kothari dominating most of the play.

Kothari dedicated his win to his late father, Manoj Kothari.

Sourav Kothari outclassed compatriot Pankaj Advani in a lop-sided final to retain the IBSF World Billiards Championship title here.

The Kolkatan defeated the 19-time champion Advani 1133-477 in a lopsided three-hour final.

Kothari's Dominant Performance

After the initial blues, the 41-year-old came up with a barrage of breaks to floor Advani. He had stupendous runs of 485, 121, 90, 241 and an unfinished 155.

"I wanted to do it again for my father. This one was for you, Dad," he said after the final in memory of his father Manoj Kothari, who had passed away early this year.

"Obviously, it feels incredible to win the World title, and to defend it is even more special," said Kothari.

Key Moments in the Match

The sizzling 485 in reply to his rival's 141 early in the match set the tone.

If the 485, which culminated with a missed red pot to the centre pocket, wasn't a hammer blow, the 121 and 90 breaks in quick succession, took the match away from Advani.

Trailing 224-700 with a little over an hour until the bell, the Bengalurean made a 64 before rushing an in-off to the top left-hand pocket.

Advani's Attempts to Recover

Kothari punished that error with another silken-smooth 241 effort to take a whopping 941-288 lead.

Under pressure, Advani compiled a break of 119 -- which ended when he missed a thin in-off to the centre pocket -- to reduce the deficit.

Kothari was not done yet as he came up with a flowing 155 before the bell went off.