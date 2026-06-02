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Kostyuk wins all-Ukrainian thriller at French Open

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June 02, 2026 18:47 IST

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Marta Kostyuk secured her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open, dedicating her emotional victory over Elina Svitolina to the resilient people of Ukraine.

Marta Kostyuk

IMAGE: Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Key Points

  • Marta Kostyuk defeated Elina Svitolina in a compelling match at the French Open.
  • Kostyuk dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian people, acknowledging the difficult situation in Kyiv.
  • Svitolina's impact on Ukrainian tennis was recognised by Kostyuk.
  • The match was a tense affair, with momentum shifting between the two players.

Marta Kostyuk came through an emotional all-Ukrainian match to reach a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time as she beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian people as tears rolled down her cheeks during the on-court interview.

 

"I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead. So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini," the 15th seed said.

"I want to point out Elina and her impact on Ukrainian tennis, on me and on everyone watching. She's an unbelievable fighter. I'm so happy to be through, but I want to thank her for this incredible match."

Kostyuk's Dominant Start and Svitolina's Fightback

Kostyuk surged into a 4-1 lead under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier before Svitolina clawed a break back in front of a sparse crowd.

But Kostyuk broke again to move 5-3 ahead and sealed the opening set when seventh seed Svitolina sent a forehand long.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Kostyuk's serve deserted her, allowing Svitolina, who has now lost in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the sixth time, to level the contest.

Tense Decider and Victory for Kostyuk

The decider turned into a tense scrap, with the first five games going against serve.

Pointing her index finger to her head after finally holding for a 4-2 lead, Kostyuk steadied herself before another break and a comfortable hold secured victory and a last-four clash with Russia's Mirra Andreeva.

Source: REUTERS
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