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Pakistan Hosts Korea For Landmark Hockey Series After Two Decades

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 14:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the historic four-match hockey series between Korea and Pakistan is set to boost Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming World Cup, marking Korea's first visit in 20 years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/X

Key Points

  • Korea's national hockey team is in Pakistan for a historic four-match series, their first visit in two decades.
  • The series, hosted by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, runs from July 30 to August 7.
  • This international series is vital for Pakistan's national team to prepare for the upcoming Hockey World Cup.
  • Pakistan recently finished last in the FIH Pro League, failing to secure any wins in 16 matches.
  • The PHF has hired four foreign coaches to bolster the national team's performance for the World Cup.

Korea on Tuesday reached Pakistan for a historic four-match hockey series, their first visit to the country in 20 years. The Korean team was greeted at the airport by officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which will host the matches on July 30 and August 2, 4 and 7 here.

Pakistan's World Cup Preparations Underway

The series will allow Pakistan to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Belgium and The Netherlands. The PHF had recently hired four foreign coaches in different fields to work with the national team which will take part in the World Cup after eight years.

 

Pakistan failed to win a single match in this year's FIH Pro League against stronger teams like Germany, India, Spain, Belgium, Australia, England and The Netherlands. Pakistan finished last in the FIH Pro league this season with no wins from 16 matches.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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