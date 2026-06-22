Asian Fencing Championships: India Shows Promise Amidst South Korea, Japan Dominance

Discover how South Korea and Japan dominated the Asian Senior Fencing Championships, securing gold medals, while the Indian teams displayed promising talent and resilience on home soil.

Key Points South Korea won gold in the men's sabre team event, defeating Japan in a thrilling final.

Japan secured gold in the women's foil team event, overcoming South Korea with flawless blade work.

Indian teams showcased remarkable grit and resilience, securing a hard-fought 10th-place finish overall on home pistes.

The Indian men's sabre team reached the quarterfinals before losing to China, with Karan Singh showing incredible promise.

Young Indian fencers gained critical international experience, highlighting a bright future for the sport in the country.

Fancied South Korea and Japan won gold medals in the men's sabre and women's foil team events respectively on the fourth day of the Asian Senior Fencing Championships here on Monday.

Fencing powerhouses South Korea and Japan continued their fierce battle for continental supremacy, delivering an intense display of tactical depth and explosive speed on the piste.

South Korea And Japan's Dominance

In the men's sabre team event, South Korea -- led by individual gold medallist Oh Sang-uk and defending champion Do Gyeong-dong -- put on a masterclass to defeat Japan in a thrilling final.

Japan dominated the women's foil team event, where individual champion Yuka Ueno led her team to gold medal, defeating South Korea after a display of flawless blade work.

India's Promising Performance

Playing on home pistes, the Indian teams showcased remarkable grit and resilience against their fancied rivals to secure a hard-fought 10th-place finish overall.

The Indian men's sabre team comprising Vishal Thapar, Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma and Lakshay Badser fought aggressively in the initial rounds, riding high on the momentum of placing three fencers in the top 32 earlier in the week.

They eventually lost to China in the quarterfinals. Notably, Karan Singh showed incredible promise by stringing together quick touches using his trademark explosive off-the-line speed.

The young Indian women's foil team featuring Kanupriya Chawla, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Naorem Mina Devi and Sonia Devi Waikhom also demonstrated immense fighting spirit and used the high-stakes environment to absorb critical international experience.

They narrowly missed a quarterfinal berth, but they showed great adaptability by executing sharp tactical adjustments from the coach's side on the fly.

While the relentless pressing of the tier-one Asian nations proved difficult for the Indians in the demanding 45-point team format, the fierce determination and developmental strides shown by both the home teams highlight a bright future for the country.