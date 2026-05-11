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Komal Kohar Wins Bronze At Asian Weightlifting Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 19:01 IST

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Komal Kohar secured a bronze medal for India at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, showcasing her strength in the women's 48kg category.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • Komal Kohar wins bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.
  • Komal Kohar achieved a combined lift of 177kg, including 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.
  • Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei secured gold with a total lift of 193kg.
  • Fang Wan-Ling, also from Chinese Taipei, won silver with a total lift of 192kg.

Komal Kohar opened hosts India's medal count winning a bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Monday.

Komal Kohar's Weightlifting Performance

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg -- 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

 

Her effort in clean and jerk effort also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline.

Chinese Taipei Dominates The Competition

In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish.

Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women's 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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