Komal Kohar Wins Bronze At Asian Weightlifting Championships

Komal Kohar secured a bronze medal for India at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, showcasing her strength in the women's 48kg category.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points Komal Kohar wins bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Komal Kohar achieved a combined lift of 177kg, including 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei secured gold with a total lift of 193kg.

Fang Wan-Ling, also from Chinese Taipei, won silver with a total lift of 192kg.

Komal Kohar opened hosts India's medal count winning a bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Monday.

Komal Kohar's Weightlifting Performance

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg -- 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Her effort in clean and jerk effort also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline.

Chinese Taipei Dominates The Competition

In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish.

Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women's 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand.