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Komal Kohar Wins Bronze At Asian Weightlifting Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 21:41 IST

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Komal Kohar secured a bronze medal for India in the women's 48kg weightlifting category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, marking a promising start for the host nation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

Key Points

  • Komal Kohar wins bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.
  • Kohar achieved a combined lift of 177kg, including 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.
  • Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei secured the gold medal with a total lift of 193kg.
  • North Korea's Un Chol Pang dominated the men's 60 kg category, setting a new world record in clean and jerk.

Komal Kohar opened hosts India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Monday.

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg -- 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

 

Komal Kohar's Performance Details

Her effort in clean and jerk also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline.

In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish.

Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women's 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand.

Other Notable Performances

North Korea's Un Chol Pang dominated the men's 60 kg category, creating a new World and Asian record in the clean & jerk section with a lift of 174 kg.

The World Championship bronze medallist clinched the gold medal with a total effort of 304kg (130kg+174kg).

His best effort was a whopping 27kg more than that of the silver medallist Bin Kasdan Mohammad Aniq 277kg (122kg+155kg) of Malaysia.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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