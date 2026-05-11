Komal Kohar Wins Bronze At Asian Weightlifting Championships

Komal Kohar secured a bronze medal for India in the women's 48kg weightlifting category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships, marking a promising start for the host nation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

Key Points Komal Kohar wins bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Kohar achieved a combined lift of 177kg, including 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Huang Yi Chen of Chinese Taipei secured the gold medal with a total lift of 193kg.

North Korea's Un Chol Pang dominated the men's 60 kg category, setting a new world record in clean and jerk.

Komal Kohar opened hosts India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg weight class at the Asian Weightlifting Championships here on Monday.

Competing in place of Tokyo silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the 23-year-old rose to the occasion with a composed performance, finishing with a combined lift of 177kg -- 78kg in snatch and 99kg in clean and jerk.

Komal Kohar's Performance Details

Her effort in clean and jerk also earned her a bronze medal in the discipline.

In a field missing several traditional heavyweights of Asian weightlifting, Chinese Taipei stamped its authority with a commanding one-two finish.

Huang Yi Chen secured gold with a best effort of 193kg (81kg+112kg), while compatriot Fang Wan-Ling followed closely with 192kg (84kg+108kg) to take silver.

The women's 48kg division, a non-Olympic category, did not feature traditional powerhouses such as China, North Korea and Thailand.

Other Notable Performances

North Korea's Un Chol Pang dominated the men's 60 kg category, creating a new World and Asian record in the clean & jerk section with a lift of 174 kg.

The World Championship bronze medallist clinched the gold medal with a total effort of 304kg (130kg+174kg).

His best effort was a whopping 27kg more than that of the silver medallist Bin Kasdan Mohammad Aniq 277kg (122kg+155kg) of Malaysia.