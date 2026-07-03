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Inside Kolkata's FIFA Gully, India's unique tribute to the FIFA World Cup

July 03, 2026 19:12 IST 4 Minutes Read
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Kolkata's iconic 'FIFA Gully' has transformed a small neighbourhood lane into a colourful World Cup attraction, with murals and giant cut-outs of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and other football stars celebrating the city's enduring love for the beautiful game.

People watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo along FIFA Gully, a street decorated in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kolkata, India, on June 17, 2026.

IMAGE: People watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo along FIFA Gully, a street decorated in celebration of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Kolkata, India, on June 17, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kolkata's Fakir Chakraborty Lane has been transformed into the vibrant 'FIFA Gully' during the World Cup.
  • Giant cut-outs and murals of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr adorn the lane.
  • Residents created the display voluntarily without sponsorship, driven purely by their love for football.
  • FIFA Gully has become a popular destination for football fans and selfie seekers during the tournament.

Cricket may be the national obsession, but in one corner of India the global spirit of the World Cup has erupted in a colourful display of football passion.

 

The eastern city of Kolkata has long been the hub of Indian soccer and is home to three clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- that each boast more than a hundred years of history. The City of Joy's enthusiasm for football has transformed the otherwise mundane Fakir Chakraborty Lane in the Beniatola area into the dazzling 'FIFA Gully'.

A woman walks past cut outs of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Kolkata on June 27, 2026 

IMAGE: A woman walks past cut outs of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Kolkata on June 27, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Giant cut-outs of Cristiano Ronaldo, flaunting six-pack-abs, and Lionel Messi, celebrating a goal, welcome visitors at the entrance of this barely 100-meter-long lane. Inside it, Neymar completes the triumvirate, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr peer out from colourful murals.

"Kolkata is the mecca of football," said Sourav Ghosal, a 23-year-old MBA student, who grew up in the neighbourhood. "This is the heritage. That's what Kolkata is all about."

People watch the Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo of the 2026 FIFA World Cup along FIFA Gully 

IMAGE: People watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo along FIFA Gully. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The tradition began during the 2014 World Cup with simple newspaper clippings pasted on walls. Over the years, it has grown into elaborate murals, portraits and decorations celebrating football's biggest names.

Residents built the display in their free time, working whenever they could fit it in. Some painted portraits of their heroes, while others hung buntings of team flags and put up the superstar cut-outs.

Football enthusiasts watch the Group J match between Argentina and Austria of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at FIFA Gully on June 23, 2026 

IMAGE: Football enthusiasts watch the Group J match between Argentina and Austria of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at FIFA Gully on June 23, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

"We have never taken any type of sponsorship," Renesh Roy, member of the FIFA Gully collective, said. "It's for the love of football."

India have never played in a World Cup, and the men's team rank an embarrassing 138th globally. While the absence hurts, local fans have shifted their loyalty to powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina. Jerseys, mostly knock-offs, of Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are as ubiquitous here as they are in any European or South American city.

Football enthusiasts Sourav Ghosal and Renesh Roy take a selfie in front of a portrait of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi painted on a wall along FIFA Gully 

IMAGE: Football enthusiasts Sourav Ghosal and Renesh Roy take a selfie in front of a portrait of the Argentine football player Lionel Messi painted on a wall along FIFA Gully on June 23, 2026. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

The steady stream of curious visitors has turned the otherwise nondescript lane into a popular selfie spot.

"It's a small lane in a small area in Kolkata," Debajyoti Dutta, a FIFA Gully collective member, said.

"It's a matter of pride for us."

Smarto Dey, 20, a football enthusiast, on FIFA Gully

IMAGE: Smarto Dey, 20, a football enthusiast, on FIFA Gully. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

People watch the Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo

IMAGE: People watch the Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo on FIFA Gully. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32 schedule

 

Source: REUTERS
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