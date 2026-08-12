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Gold Medalists Roy And Kushari To Headline East Zone Bridge Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 12, 2026 16:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Witness India's gold medal-winning bridge stars, Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari, as they compete in the prestigious fifth East Zone Open Bridge Championship in Kolkata, featuring top talent and a significant prize fund.

Key Points

  • Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari, recent gold medalists, will headline the fifth East Zone Open Bridge Championship in Kolkata.
  • The three-day event, organised by the West Bengal Bridge Association, features a substantial prize fund of Rs 6 lakh.
  • Top bridge players from West Bengal and the Eastern Zone will compete for Bridge Federation of India Category 2 ranking points.
  • The championship will include three distinct events: Team, MP Pairs, and IMP Pairs.

Fresh from their gold medal-winning performance at the World Youth Transnational Championships in China, Sagnik Roy and Sayantan Kushari will headline a strong field at the fifth East Zone Open Bridge Championship, which gets underway here on Friday. Organised by the West Bengal Bridge Association, the three-day championship will also feature seasoned players such as veteran Kamal Mukherjee and several other leading bridge players from West Bengal and across the Eastern Zone.

Championship Details And Key Participants

Roy and Kushari recently won gold in the U-31 Pairs event at the World Youth Transnational Championships in China, and will be among the players to watch out for at the championship. With a total prize fund of Rs 6 lakh, Bridge Federation of India Category 2 ranking points and three days of high-level competition, the championship promises to be a major celebration of the mind sport as Kolkata welcomes top players from the eastern zone and beyond. WBBA secretary Arnab Guha said the championship will feature three events -- Team, MP Pairs and IMP Pairs.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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east zone open bridge championshipsagnik roysayantan kusharibridge federation of indiawest bengal bridge association

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