Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata Royal Tigers are poised for continued success in the Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship, building on recent podium finishes and a historic win by young driver Aaron Mehta.

IMAGE: Buddh

Key Points Kolkata Royal Tigers, owned by Sourav Ganguly, are preparing for the next rounds of IRL and F4 Indian Championship at Buddh International Circuit this weekend.

Saishiva Sankaran secured second place in the opening race of IRL Round 2 at BIC, finishing behind Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman.

15-year-old Aaron Mehta achieved his maiden victory in F4 Indian Championship, becoming the youngest race winner in its history at 15 years, six months and six days.

Mehta's win lifted him to third in the championship standings with 82 points.

The team aims to build on recent performances as IRL moves into Round 3 and F4 enters Round 5 this weekend, with the season finale scheduled in December.

Kolkata Royal Tigers will look to carry their recent form into the next rounds of the Indian Racing League (IRL) and F4 Indian Championship, which return to the Buddh International Circuit this weekend.

Kolkata Royal Tigers' Strong Momentum

Owned by former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, the Kolkata franchise heads into the weekend after Saishiva Sankaran finished second in the IRL and 15-year-old Aaron Mehta registered his maiden victory in the F4 Indian Championship.

"It is encouraging to see our drivers making their mark across both championships, with Saishiva's podium finish in the IRL and Aaron's historic victory in F4 reflecting the team's potential," Ganguly said in a statement.

"As we return to Buddh International Circuit, our focus will be on building on these performances and competing consistently."

Saishiva Sankaran's Podium Finish In IRL

Sankaran secured second place in the opening race of IRL Round 2 at BIC, finishing behind Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman in 27:55.806.

The Kolkata line-up also features Keawn Tandon, Jem Hepworth, and Aditya Patnaik.

Aaron Mehta's Historic F4 Victory

The team also had reason to celebrate in F4, where Mehta won Race 3 of Round 3 at the Madras International Circuit.

Starting from the pole position, he held off Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda by 0.546 seconds to become the youngest race winner in Indian F4 history at 15 years, six months and six days.

The win lifted Mehta to third in the championship standings with 82 points.

His teammate Swarnav Das finished fourth in the same race after recovering from the back of the field.

"Winning my first race in the F4 Indian Championship was an incredible feeling. Becoming the youngest race winner in the championship is something I am very proud of, but I know there is still a lot of work to do," Mehta said.

Looking Ahead In The Championships

The IRL moves into Round 3 while F4 enters Round 5 this weekend.

Kolkata will look to improve its position in both competitions, with the season finale scheduled at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit in December.

Formula 4 is an entry-level single-seater racing category certified by the FIA, designed to help young drivers transition from karting to professional circuit racing.

It forms the first step in the international formula racing pathway, with drivers aiming to progress to Formula Regional, Formula 3 and Formula 2 on their way towards F1.