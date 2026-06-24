Kolkata Goes Messi Crazy as Football Legend Turns 39

As football icon Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday, fans worldwide, particularly in Kolkata, are honouring the Argentine legend's enduring influence and remarkable career achievements.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the 30-foot portrait of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, created by artist Pritam Banerjee during the FIFA World Cup 2026, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday, continuing his influential career in football.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner still leads Argentina and adds new milestones.

Fans in Kolkata organised grand tributes, including a 30-foot portrait by artist Pritam Banerjee.

Neighbourhoods in Kolkata were decorated with posters, banners, and giant cut-outs, honouring Messi.

As Lionel Messi celebrates his 39th birthday on June 24, the football world is once again paying tribute to a player whose influence extends far beyond the pitch.

Still leading Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to defy age and add new milestones to one of the greatest careers in sporting history.

Messi's Enduring Legacy And Global Impact

IMAGE: Fans of Lionel Messi prepare to celebrate the Argentine football legend's birthday by decorating their neighbourhood with posters and cut-outs of the World Cup-winning star, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Born on June 24, 1987, at the Italian Hospital Garibaldi in Rosario, Santa Fe, Messi remains one of football's most influential figures. Even at 39, the World Cup-winning legend continues to inspire millions, adding new milestones to a career that has defined an era and captivated generations of fans.

In Kolkata, Messi's admirers marked the occasion with grand tributes ahead of his birthday celebrations. Artist Pritam Banerjee created a stunning 30-foot portrait of the Argentine icon during the FIFA World Cup 2026, drawing attention from football enthusiasts across the city.

Meanwhile, passionate supporters decorated their neighbourhoods with posters, banners, and giant cut-outs of the football superstar, turning the streets into a vibrant tribute to one of the greatest players in the history of the game.