Kolkata Fans Snap Up India-Brazil Friendly Tickets

Kolkata's fervent football enthusiasts have demonstrated overwhelming demand for the upcoming India-Brazil friendly, with lower-priced tickets for the highly anticipated match selling out almost instantly, highlighting the city's deep passion for the sport.
Kolkata's football-crazy fans have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm to the much-anticipated India-Brazil friendly next month, with the lower-priced tickets for the once-in-a-lifetime encounter selling out within an hour of going online on Wednesday. India will take on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3, with football fever already reaching a crescendo in the city, renowned for its passionate following of the sport and the Brazil national team.
Key Points
- Lower-priced tickets for the India-Brazil friendly in Kolkata sold out within an hour of online release.
- India will face five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6.
- These high-profile matches are crucial preparation for India's upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.
- All tickets for the Brazil match are digital, with no physical counter sales, mirroring FIFA World Cup practices.
- Coach Khalid Jamil views these friendlies as a dream come true and a potential turning point for Indian football.