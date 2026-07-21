Maharashtra Government Signs MoU For Kolhapur Cricket Stadium

Discover how the Maharashtra government's new MoU with the Kolhapur District Cricket Association is set to transform sports infrastructure in western Maharashtra with an international-standard cricket stadium and multi-sports hub.

Key Points Maharashtra government and KDCA signed an MoU for an international cricket stadium in Kolhapur.

The project includes a 35,000-capacity stadium adhering to BCCI and ICC norms.

The complex will serve as a multi-sports hub, offering facilities for boxing, judo, archery, and more.

The initiative aims to boost sports infrastructure, provide training, create jobs, and promote sports tourism in western Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kolhapur District Cricket Association (KDCA) for setting up an international-standard cricket stadium in Kolhapur, envisaged as a multi-sports hub with world-class facilities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Sunetra Pawar at the Mantralaya here.

Kolhapur's New Multi-Sports Hub

Under the agreement, the government has transferred 12.76 hectares (31.90 acres) of land at Vikaswadi in Karveer taluka to the KDCA on lease for the project.

According to the government, the stadium will have a seating capacity of around 35,000 and will be built in accordance with the norms of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) norms.

The project will include a modern pavilion, practice grounds, an indoor training centre, a sports science centre, a clubhouse, floodlights, a cricket museum, parking facilities, internal roads, drainage infrastructure, a solar power project and advanced security systems.

The government said the complex would be developed as a multi-sports hub and will also provide facilities for boxing, judo, archery, wrestling, swimming, table tennis and fencing.

The project is expected to strengthen sports infrastructure in western Maharashtra, provide modern training facilities to athletes, including those from rural areas, generate employment and boost sports tourism and the local economy, a release said.