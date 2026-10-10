Bengaluru FC secure dramatic 3-2 win over SC Delhi in season opener

Witness the thrilling start to the Indian Super League 2026-27 season as Bengaluru FC stages a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Sporting Club Delhi, sealed by Menno Koch's late winner.

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC's Borja Martinez celebrates scoring against Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL 2026-27 season opener in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: ISL/X

Key Points Bengaluru FC defeated Sporting Club Delhi 3-2 in their Indian Super League 2026-27 season opener on Saturday.

Debutante Borja Martinez scored the opening goal for BFC in the 22nd minute, later adding a second in the 75th minute.

SC Delhi took a 2-1 lead into halftime, with Rodriguinho scoring and Menno Koch inadvertently scoring an own goal in the 32nd minute.

Menno Koch redeemed himself by scoring the winning goal for Bengaluru FC in the 89th minute, completing the comeback.

Substitute Soham Varshneya proved influential, injecting fresh energy and setting up the decisive goal for BFC.

Bengaluru FC began their Indian Super League campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Club Delhi in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the league's 2026-27 season opener, Menno Koch scored the winner for BFC in the 89th minute at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The home side started the match on the front foot, pressing high and using the pace of their wide players, Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan, to trouble the Delhi defence.

Their attacking intent paid off in the 22nd minute when debutant Borja Martinez opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from outside the box, finding the bottom-left corner after being set up by Williams.

Delhi's Strong Response

Delhi responded almost immediately. Young midfielder Hnamte played a key role in the equaliser.

He created the opportunity for Rodriguinho to score with a right-footed finish from close range in the 26th minute.

The forward continued his impressive scoring form to bring SC Delhi level.

The visitors then took the lead in the 32nd minute. Juan Pena used his pace to break into the box before delivering a dangerous cross that Bengaluru defender Koch inadvertently turned into his own net, giving Delhi a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

Bengaluru's Dramatic Comeback

Bengaluru eventually found the breakthrough in the 75th minute. Martinez scored his second goal of the match.

The Spaniard produced another composed left-footed finish from the left side of the box, directing the ball into the centre of the net after being assisted by Mihailo Perovic to make it 2-2.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Bengaluru continued to push for all three points.

The introduction of young midfielder Soham Varshneya proved influential, with the substitute injecting fresh energy into the attack and creating further opportunities for the hosts.

The decisive moment arrived in the 89th minute when Varshneya delivered a cross into the box, finding Koch, who rose to head the ball home and complete Bengaluru's comeback.

The goal marked a moment of redemption for the debutant defender, who had earlier scored an own goal in the first half.

While SC Delhi will take positives from a competitive performance and their ability to challenge the hosts throughout the contest, Bengaluru's persistence proved decisive as they secured all three points in a dramatic match.