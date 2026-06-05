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Karandeep Kochhar One Shot Off Lead At IGPL Bharath Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:33 IST

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Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar made an impressive comeback at the USD 500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic, carding a superb 6-under 66 to position himself just one shot behind the leader after focusing on his crucial short game.

Key Points

  • Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar shot a 6-under 66 on Day 1 of the USD 500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic.
  • Kochhar is currently one shot behind the leader, Thailand's Runchanapong Youprayong.
  • His strong performance is attributed to dedicated work on his short game and putting after missing a cut last week.
  • Another Indian, Aryan Roopa Anand, is also in the Top-10, tied eighth with a 4-under 68.
  • Kochhar highlighted putting as the key to his successful round, despite challenging windy conditions on the course.

Having worked on his game after missing a cut last week, India's Karandeep Kochhar carded a 6-under 66 and placed himself one shot behind the leader, Thailand's Runchanapong Youprayong (65), on the first day of the USD 500,000 IGPL Bharath Classic here.

Stung by last week's reversal, Kochhar spent the weekend at the Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort course working on his short game. It paid off at the same venue.

 

Kochhar's Strong Comeback Performance

Another Indian, Aryan Roopa Anand, a recent winner at IGPL Congo, was also in the Top-10. He shot 4-under 68 and was tied eighth.

Kochhar, 26, winner of four pro titles in India, added his first IGPL win last year at the IGPL Dubai and has been in good form. He was tied fourth at the Philippine Golf Championship and then tied fifth at the high-profile International Series Japan. He also made cuts at the New Zealand and Singapore Opens.

Putting Key To Kochhar's Success

Kochhar said, "I think the key to this round was putting. I felt like I hit the ball well last week as well but the putter was the main difference. The pace on the greens wasn't there. I would say, I was really much more comfortable than I had been the last a week, but yeah, I think, but I think I'd really put in a lot of work over the last few days, trying to sort off my putting, and I'm very happy that it showed."

He added, "I put in a lot of work over the weekend and the first few days on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday as well. So I think all of that, all of that work really showed. in today's round. The course wasn't playing that easy, I would say, especially midway through the round. It was really windy and that whole stretch of 12, 13, 14, 15 is not easy."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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