Karandeep Kochhar To Lead Strong Indian Contingent At International Series Morocco

Indian golfer Karandeep Kochhar, showcasing impressive form with multiple top-10 finishes, is set to lead a strong 10-member contingent at the prestigious International Series Morocco, featuring fellow stars like Anirban Lahiri.

Key Points Karandeep Kochhar, in excellent form, will lead a 10-member Indian contingent at the International Series Morocco.

Kochhar has achieved three top-10 finishes in five Asian Tour starts this season, showcasing strong consistency.

The USD 2 million tournament features other notable Indian golfers like Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

Kochhar has been competing in Morocco's professional golf swing, preparing for this significant event.

The tournament offers Kochhar a chance to play alongside and learn from Indian golfing icon Anirban Lahiri.

In excellent form with three top-10 finishes in just five Asian Tour starts this season, Karandeep Kochhar will lead a 10-member Indian contingent in the International Series Morocco golf tournament which will tee off on Thursday.

The other Indians in the USD 2 million event are Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aryan Roopa Anand, Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Rashid Khan, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shubham Jaglan.

Kochhar's Impressive Form Ahead Of Morocco Challenge

The 26-year-old Kochhar was tied ninth at last week's AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic, after a tied fifth at International Series Japan and fourth place at the Philippine Golf Championship. Late last year, he won the Egypt Golf Series Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour.

"I think I've been playing really well this year. I've only played five events so far and I've already had three top-10 finishes, so that's definitely encouraging," said a confident Kochhar. "Even in the other events, I felt like I was playing solid golf. In New Zealand, I just had a poor Sunday, and in Singapore I wasn't playing my best, but I still managed to make the cut, which I was happy about."

Indian Golfers Prepare For International Series Morocco

That consistency has been tested over the past three weeks as Kochhar competed throughout Morocco's unique professional golf swing, progressing from the Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour to this week's International Series Morocco. This week's International Series field also gives Kochhar another opportunity he has been relishing, spending time alongside Indian golfing icon Anirban Lahiri.

The pair were already sharing some friendly competition before tournament week officially began. "We actually had a little seven-hole match today. Me and Aryan (Roopa Anand) versus Anirban and Shaurya (Bhattacharya)," Kochhar said. "Aryan and I were two down with two holes to play, but I birdied the last two holes to halve the match. I was pretty happy about that."