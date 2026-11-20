Karandeep Kochhar dramatically clinched victory at the Am Green IGPL Tour golf tournament in Pune on Friday, ending Gaganjeet Bhullar's remarkable three-week winning streak in a thrilling play-off.

Photograph: Karandeep Kochhar/Instagram

Key Points Karandeep Kochhar won the Am Green IGPL Tour golf tournament in Pune on Friday.

Kochhar's victory ended Gaganjeet Bhullar's impressive three-week winning streak.

The tournament concluded with a three-way play-off involving Kochhar, Bhullar, and Aryan Roopa Anand.

Kochhar secured the win on the second extra hole after an eagle on the final regulation hole.

This event marked the first time players competed for an enhanced purse of Rs 2 crore on the Am Green IGPL.

Krishna Punjab Raptors GC's Karandeep Kochhar ended Vimtra Chennai Lions GC Gaganjeet Bhullar's incredible three-week winning streak on the Am Green IGPL Tour golf here on Friday.

Kochhar's Play-Off Triumph

Three players, Kochhar, Bhullar and Aryan Roopa Anand of RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC were locked at 10-under after 54 holes of action.

It took another two holes before Kochhar won on the second extra hole, as Bhullar, who had earlier regaled the crowd with monster putts over the past few weeks, missed a three-footer and Aryan too missed.

It was the third play-off finish in a row.

It was also the first time the players were playing for an enhanced purse of Rs 2 crore on the Am Green IGPL.

The final act of the final day drama began when Kochhar first landed a magnificent eagle on the final hole in regulation play to get into a play-off.

Having finished bogey-eagle on the first two days, the 27-year-old Kochhar, after a bogey on the 17th, was once again faced with the same situation, except that this was to stay on in the tournament.

The next event is slated to be held at the BPGC, Mumbai from November 24-26.