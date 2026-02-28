HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kochhar slips to tied 23rd at New Zealand Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 20:03 IST

India's Karandeep Kochhar faced challenges in the third round of the New Zealand Open, while Daniel Hillier surged to the lead in the prestigious golf tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points

  • Karandeep Kochhar's third-round score of 70 at the New Zealand Open resulted in him falling to a tied 23rd position.
  • Daniel Hillier from New Zealand leads the New Zealand Open after a strong performance, including an eagle and birdie finish.
  • Australian Lucas Herbert is close behind the leaders after shooting a nine-under-par 62 in the third round.
  • Curtis Luck and Kerry Mountcastle are tied for second place, just one stroke behind the leader at the New Zealand Open.

India's Karandeep Kochhar shot 70 in the third round and slipped to tied 23rd at the New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort here.

After rounds of 67-67 on the first two days, he had a 1-under 70 with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

 

Australian Lucas Herbert, a winner last year on the Asian Tour, put himself in position to add to that by finishing on the shoulder of the leaders after round three.

Herbert shot the lowest round of the week, a nine-under-par 62 on Millbrook Resort's Composite layout to move to 16-under, two behind the leader Daniel Hillier from New Zealand.

Hillier, another of the event's favourites, shot a 64, thanks to brilliant eagle, birdie finish â in the second event of the season on the Asian Tour, which is jointly sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

Australian Curtis Luck (63) and New Zealand's Kerry Mountcastle (64) are in a tie for second, one behind the frontrunner.

Herbert won the International Series Japan last year on the Asian Tour, for his sixth international victory and will be expected to push Hillier all the way tomorrow.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
