Kochhar slips to tied 23rd at New Zealand Open

India's Karandeep Kochhar faced challenges in the third round of the New Zealand Open, while Daniel Hillier surged to the lead in the prestigious golf tournament.

India's Karandeep Kochhar shot 70 in the third round and slipped to tied 23rd at the New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort here.

After rounds of 67-67 on the first two days, he had a 1-under 70 with five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Australian Lucas Herbert, a winner last year on the Asian Tour, put himself in position to add to that by finishing on the shoulder of the leaders after round three.

Herbert shot the lowest round of the week, a nine-under-par 62 on Millbrook Resort's Composite layout to move to 16-under, two behind the leader Daniel Hillier from New Zealand.

Hillier, another of the event's favourites, shot a 64, thanks to brilliant eagle, birdie finish â in the second event of the season on the Asian Tour, which is jointly sanctioned with the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

Australian Curtis Luck (63) and New Zealand's Kerry Mountcastle (64) are in a tie for second, one behind the frontrunner.

Herbert won the International Series Japan last year on the Asian Tour, for his sixth international victory and will be expected to push Hillier all the way tomorrow.