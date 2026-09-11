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Key Weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Misses Asian Games Due To Knee Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 11, 2026 22:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Commonwealth silver medallist Rishikanta Singh, India's sole male weightlifter, has been unfortunately ruled out of the prestigious Asian Games due to a debilitating knee injury, impacting the nation's medal hopes.

Key Points

  • Commonwealth silver medallist Rishikanta Singh has been ruled out of the Asian Games due to a knee injury.
  • Singh was the sole male weightlifter in India's squad for the continental event.
  • The injury occurred a week before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, where he secured a silver medal.
  • The Indian weightlifting team for the Asian Games now consists of four female lifters, including Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

Commonwealth silver medallist Rishikanta Singh, the lone male weightlifter in the Asian Games squad, has been ruled out of the continental event due to a knee injury.

Impact On India's Weightlifting Squad

The Manipuri lifter, who competes in the 60kg weight class, had suffered a knee injury a week before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July, where he won a silver medal.

 

"We were hoping that he recovers before the Asian Games but that wasn't to be. He was assessed following which he has been advised rehab for a month," a source in the Indian Weightlifting Federation told PTI.

The Indian weightlifting team for the Asian Games now comprises four female lifters -- Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg), Nirupama Devi (61kg) and Harjinder Kaur (69kg).

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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