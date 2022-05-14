News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool

Klopp says he turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool

May 14, 2022 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Klopp

IMAGE: Juergen Klopp has been the Head Coach of Liverpool FC since 2015. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he had turned down Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich "a few times" to stay at Anfield and urged his side to "enjoy the journey" as they keep up their quadruple chase against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool won the League Cup in February. They trail Premier League leaders Manchester City by three points with two games to go, and they will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

 

Asked about the challenges the side face, Klopp told reporters at Liverpool's training ground on Friday: "Which club should I go to, to have a different situation? I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say - I didn't do it."

"I had a contract here... and that's completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers hopefully. And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that."

Liverpool are aiming to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006, having lost to Chelsea in their last final appearance a decade ago.

"It would mean the world to us, that's the truth," said Klopp, who signed a new contract last month that will keep him at the club until 2026.

The German added that they were desperate for FA Cup success but they would savour a remarkable season even if they lose.

"If we are only happy when we are winning in the end, whenever your race finishes, what life would that be?" he said. "When I say 'Enjoy the journey', I mean it. Enjoy the journey because there have been so many great moments already."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gujarat Titans eyeing top-2 finish with win over CSK
Gujarat Titans eyeing top-2 finish with win over CSK
Kohli epic around the corner, says RCB coach Hesson
Kohli epic around the corner, says RCB coach Hesson
Bairstow relishing opening role at Punjab Kings
Bairstow relishing opening role at Punjab Kings
Top Performers: Bairstow, Livingstone
Top Performers: Bairstow, Livingstone
Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns a year ahead of polls
Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns a year ahead of polls
Can India upset mighty Indonesia in Thomas Cup final?
Can India upset mighty Indonesia in Thomas Cup final?
India's shooters win two more silvers at Jr World Cup
India's shooters win two more silvers at Jr World Cup

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Focus on Rahul, Buttler as LSG, Royals clash

Focus on Rahul, Buttler as LSG, Royals clash

Rayudu backtracks after 'IPL retirement' tweet

Rayudu backtracks after 'IPL retirement' tweet

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances