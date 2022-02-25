News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Boxing legends, Klitschko brothers to fight in the war for Ukraine

Boxing legends, Klitschko brothers to fight in the war for Ukraine

Last updated on: February 25, 2022 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vitali Klitschko, who has been the mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv since 2014, said he was ready to fight while his younger brother, Wladimir Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month, saying that the love for his country compelled him to defend it.

IMAGE: Ukrainian heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko who joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces and his brother, Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko, speak with journalists during the opening of the first Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces recruitment centre in central Kyiv, Ukraine, February 2, 2022. Vitali said he was ready to fight while his younger brother, Wladimir enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month, saying that the love for his country compelled him to defend it. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko said he would take up arms alongside his brother and fellow Hall of Famer Wladimir Klitschko to fight in what is a "bloody war" following Russia's invasion of their country Ukraine.

 

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. An estimated 100,000 people have fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed.

Vitali Klitschko, who has been the mayor of Ukraine's capital Kyiv since 2014, said he was ready to fight.

"I don't have another choice, I have to do that. I'll be fighting," the 50-year-old, known as "Dr Ironfist" during his fighting days, told broadcaster ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Vitali Klitschko said Kyiv was under threat and the main priority was to work with police and military forces to support critical infrastructure including the delivery of electricity, gas and water for its citizens.

He added civilians were ready to defend Kyiv as soldiers.

"I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people," Vitali Klitschko said.

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month, saying that the love for his country compelled him to defend it.

"The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers," he wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"It knows that they basically do not want this war. The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy.

"But: Democracy is a fragile regime. Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'My coach can hear bombing from his room'
'My coach can hear bombing from his room'
Athletes free to protest at Birmingham CWG
Athletes free to protest at Birmingham CWG
Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images
Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
FDI equity inflows dip 16% to $43.17 bn
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
Now tax sleuths raid Mumbai's Shiv Sena corporator
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?
No bio-bubble for India-Denmark Davis Cup tie?

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion

Soccer to F1, Russia stands to lose after invasion

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances