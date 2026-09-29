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Indian Surfer Kishore Anbarasu Exits Asian Games Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 29, 2026 06:38 IST 1 Minute Read
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Discover how Indian surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu's journey in the men's shortboard surfing competition at the Asian Games concluded in the quarterfinals, marking surfing's debut at the event.

Photograph: Surfing Federation of India/Instagram

Photograph: Surfing Federation of India/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was eliminated from the men's shortboard surfing quarterfinals at the Asian Games.
  • Anbarasu lost to Toby Espejon of the Philippines with a score of 5.37-8.53.
  • This marks the debut of surfing as a competitive sport at the Asian Games.

India's Kishore Kumar Anbarasu's valiant run in the men's shortboard surfing competition came to an end after he lost to the Philippines' Toby Espejon in the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Kishore put up a strong fight but went down 5.37-8.53 to Espejon, missing out on a place in the medal rounds.

 

Surfing made its Asian Games debut in this edition of the event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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