Former Cricketer Kiran Powar to Open World-Class Sports Complex

Former cricketer Kiran Powar is launching a state-of-the-art multi-sports facility near Mumbai and Pune, designed to cultivate young talent and encourage active living through a wide range of sports and recreational activities.

Key Points Former cricketer Kiran Powar is launching a 55-acre multi-sports facility near Mumbai and Pune.

The facility in Khopoli will feature badminton, swimming, skating, and eventually cricket, padel, squash, and athletics.

The sports complex aims to nurture young talent and promote recreational sports and active lifestyles.

Indoor sports options like table tennis and chess are also planned for the facility.

Former first-class cricketer and coach Kiran Powar will launch a world-class multi-sports facility near Mumbai and Pune.

Located in Khopoli and spread across 55 acres, the facility aims to nurture young talent while promoting recreational sports and active lifestyles.

Facilities and Planned Developments

A badminton complex, Olympic-sized swimming pool and skating rink are already operational, while a cricket ground (July-August) and other facilities such as padel and squash courts, athletics track and open-air gym are in the pipeline, according to a release.

Indoor options like table tennis and chess are also planned.