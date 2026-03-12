HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Swiss Open: Kiran George knocked out, Mannepalli progresses after opponent retires

Swiss Open: Kiran George knocked out, Mannepalli progresses after opponent retires

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 22:28 IST

x

Indian shuttler Kiran George faced defeat at the Swiss Open, while Tharun Mannepalli advanced after his opponent's injury, highlighting mixed results for India in the badminton tournament.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Kiran George lost to Jason Gunawan in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Swiss Open after a 70-minute match.
  • Tharun Mannepalli advanced to the second round after Kenta Nishimoto retired due to a shoulder injury.
  • The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun were defeated by Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei.
  • Malvika Bansod lost to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles event at the Swiss Open.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are scheduled to compete in a pre-quarterfinal match against Japan's Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita.

Indian shuttler Kiran George bowed out in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals after losing to Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan, while young Tharun Mannepalli advanced to the second round after his opponent Kenta Nishimoto retired in the decider at the Swiss Open here. George fought hard but lost 18-21, 21-16, 16-21 in a round-of-16 match, lasting 70 minutes.

India's men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun also lost in the pre-quarterfinals, bowing out to Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei of Chinese Taipei 17-21, 11-21 in 32 minutes.

 

The ace Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Japan's Hiroki Okamura and Kyohei Yamashita in a pre-quarterfinal match later in the night.

Mannepalli Advances After Retirement

The 24-year-old Mannepalli, ranked 43rd in the world, was leading 16-21 21-16 7-2 when the fifth-seeded Nishimoto retired from the round of 32 match on Wednesday night due to a shoulder issue.

Mannepalli, who had reached the semifinals of the Macau Open last year, will next face Malaysia's Justin Hoh.

Bansod's Defeat

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod failed to get past Thailand's world No. 4 Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 11-21 15-21 in a lop-sided contest. It was her fourth defeat in as many meetings against the Thai player.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Shuttler Kiran George Upsets Former World Champion at Swiss Open
Indian Shuttler Kiran George Upsets Former World Champion at Swiss Open
Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out
Srikanth, Rajawat in quarters of Swiss Open; Sindhu, Sen bow out
George falls to World Champ Vitidsarn; Indian challenge ends
George falls to World Champ Vitidsarn; Indian challenge ends
Swiss Open: Sidhu ousted; Srikanth, Isharani advance
Swiss Open: Sidhu ousted; Srikanth, Isharani advance
Indian Shuttler Mannepalli Progresses in Swiss Open
Indian Shuttler Mannepalli Progresses in Swiss Open

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend Farman Khan4:15

Viral 'Mahakumbh beauty' Monalisa marries boyfriend...

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO