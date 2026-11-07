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King Kazu makes history at 59, becomes oldest player in Japan's third tier

November 07, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kazuyoshi Miura, 59, became Japan's oldest third-tier league player, extending his remarkable 42nd-season career with Fukushima United and continuing his professional football journey across five decades.

Kazuyoshi Miura

IMAGE: Kazuyosh Miura has added another milestone to his extraordinary football journey. Photograph: Kyodo/via Reuters

Key Points

  • Kazuyoshi Miura became Japan's oldest third-tier league player at 59 years, eight months and 12 days in Fukushima United's 4-1 win.
  • he former Japan international made his first official league appearance since 2021, extending a professional career now in its 42nd season.
  • Miura, who has played across five decades, ended a nearly four-year wait for a competitive goal in the Emperor's Cup in July.

Former Japan international Kazuyoshi Miura continues to defy age, becoming the oldest player to feature in Japan's third-tier league when he came off the bench for Fukushima United in their 4-1 home win over FC Ryukyu on Saturday.

Affectionately known as 'King Kazu', the 59-year-old striker was introduced in second-half stoppage time at the age of 59 years, eight months and 12 days, extending his own J.League record.

The appearance added another milestone to a remarkable career that has entered its 42nd season and spanned five decades.

 

First Official League Appearance Since 2021

It was also Miura's first appearance in an official league match since 2021, when he turned out once in Japan's top flight for parent club Yokohama FC.

He made six appearances in a shortened special tournament played under the split-season format last season, but those matches were not recognised as official league fixtures.

Miura has continued to compete professionally despite nearing his 60th birthday. In July, he ended a wait of almost four years for a competitive goal when he found the net in the Emperor's Cup.

The veteran forward, who has played across five decades, remains determined to extend a career that has become one of football's most enduring stories.

Source: REUTERS
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Kazuyoshi MiuraJapanFukushima UnitedFirst Official League AppearanceYokohama FC

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