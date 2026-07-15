Antonelli aims to extend F1 lead in Belgium amid Ferrari resurgence

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli is under pressure to secure a victory at the Belgian Grand Prix to solidify his Formula One championship lead, as a resurgent Ferrari, led by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, presents a formidable challenge at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

IMAGE: Kimi Antonelli has seen his advantage shrink from 66 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after Monaco in June to 25 points over teammate George Russell, who has had his own share of bad luck, due to mechanical problems. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Kimi Antonelli needs a win at the Belgian Grand Prix to increase his 25-point lead over teammate George Russell, following recent mechanical issues.

Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, is a resurgent force, having won two of the last three races and aiming for a third win in four.

Lewis Hamilton is chasing his sixth Belgian triumph, which would equal Michael Schumacher's record.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are also strong contenders at the challenging Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff emphasised the need for improved reliability after recent races cost them valuable points.

Kimi Antonelli needs a win in Belgium this weekend to pump up his Formula One championship lead after two blanks in the last three races, but Ferrari could stand in his way. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver also failed to score a point at Spa-Francorchamps last year, although he did set the fastest lap of the race, but should be far more competitive this time — providing his car holds up. Antonelli has seen his advantage shrink from 66 points over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after Monaco in June to 25 points over teammate George Russell, who has had his own share of bad luck, due to mechanical problems.

Ferrari's Resurgence and Hamilton's Record Bid

At the same time, seven times world champion Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc have celebrated wins for a resurgent and increasingly competitive Ferrari, now looking for a third win in four races. Both are also previous winners at Spa, with Hamilton chasing a sixth Belgian triumph to equal the record held by former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher. Throw in the threat of Red Bull's four times champion Max Verstappen at a favourite and almost home track, as well as McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and Mercedes have plenty on their plate.

Mercedes' Reliability Concerns

"The last few races have underlined both where our strengths are and where we need to improve," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. "Reliability issues have cost us points and in a championship this competitive, that is something we cannot afford. There is no value in having the pace if we don't bring home the result. "We have left too much on the table recently. We need to make sure that doesn't happen again, starting this weekend."

The Challenging Spa Circuit

Like Silverstone, Spa will involve more energy management than drivers would like but fans should still see exciting racing and overtaking opportunities at a popular circuit with even longer straights than Britain. "I think it could be trickier with the energy management limitations on the straights but we have historically done well here so you never know what will happen," said Verstappen. Spa is also one of the most fickle tracks, as well as one of the fastest, with the Ardennes forests having a micro-climate that defies long-range forecasts. Current predictions are cloudy and cool, with some sunshine, but showers can never be ruled out.

Ferrari and McLaren's Preparations

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said it could be "a particularly demanding weekend". "It is one of the most challenging races of the year because of the characteristics of the track and the way the weather can change from one moment to the next in the Ardennes," he added. Piastri won last year, after Norris took pole, and the champions will be testing and assessing a new rear wing in Friday practice. "We're confident that this update will add a bit of performance to our car," said Neil Houldey, technical director for applied engineering. "But we are fully aware that after a difficult British Grand Prix, mainly in terms of pure performance, even this round won’t be that easy, so we won’t be expecting any big change in terms of competitiveness." McLaren will also have the latest specification Mercedes engine that the works team had in Austria and Williams and Alpine at Silverstone.