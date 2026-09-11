Kimi Antonelli focused on winning, not F1 championship

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, despite a significant lead in the Formula One championship, is prioritising race wins and performance over title thoughts, as he prepares for the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit.

IMAGE: Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates with fans and the trophy after winning the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, on September 6, 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points Kimi Antonelli, 20, is leading the Formula One championship by 66 points but wants to avoid driving with title pressure.

Antonelli's recent victory at Monza, starting 19th, was described as the 'best day of his life so far'.

He aims to focus on winning each race and performing his best, rather than worrying about the overall championship.

Teammate George Russell, the pre-season favourite, acknowledges Antonelli's superior performance and is focused on improving his own driving.

The Spanish Grand Prix this weekend is being held at the new Madring circuit, presenting a fresh challenge for all drivers.

Kimi Antonelli looks more and more like Formula One's next champion but the Mercedes driver said on Thursday he wanted to push title thoughts to the back of his mind and just focus on driving.

The 20-year-old told reporters at the Spanish Grand Prix that winning his home Italian race at Monza in front of tens of thousands of cheering compatriots last Sunday, from 19th place on the grid after engine penalties, had been the best day of his life "so far".

Antonelli's Mindset on Championship

Eating spaghetti out of the winner's silver trophy also tasted pretty good, and Antonelli said his WhatsApps had exploded with messages from the likes of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, but there was still a long way to go and he was not about to be distracted.

"I don't really want to drive thinking about championships," he said. "I think Monza was the proof that I wasn't driving thinking about or worrying about the championship. I was just driving to win, to do my best.

"Of course there might be occasions in the future where, before taking a certain decision, I might think about the championship. But the thing I want to avoid is going on a track for a free practice or a qualifying or even a race thinking about or worrying about the championship. That's the thing I want to avoid at all costs."

Russell's Perspective and the New Circuit

Antonelli is 66 points clear of teammate George Russell, the pre-season favourite who is running out of races to get back in the game. The Briton has won two races to the Italian's seven, including five in a row.

"I think I would definitely need some luck and some good performances," Russell said of his own chances. "It's not really something I'm thinking about because as I said right now he's performing better than me so he deserves to be leading the championship... I'm focused on driving faster and just finding more performance."

The new Madring circuit hosts the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time this weekend, with all drivers facing a new challenge.