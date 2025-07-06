HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Srikanth loses to Nishimoto in Canada Open semis

Srikanth loses to Nishimoto in Canada Open semis

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 07:10 IST

x

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: India’s Kidambi Srikanth frittered away a good start and was beaten by Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the semi-finals of the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Calgary on Saturday. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix/Claus Fisker/Reuters

Kidambi Srikanth went down fighting to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-19, 14-21, 18-21 in the semi-finals of the Canada Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Calgary on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler made a strong start to the contest, winning the first game 21-19, but his Japanese opponent fought back in the next two to emerge triumphant after 78 minutes.

 

In the decider, the scores were level at 18 when Nishimoto pounced on a weak return and Srikanth then sprayed wide twice to hand the match to the Japanese.

Nishimoto will meet 20-year-old Canadian and world No.72 Victor Lai, who stunned second seed and world No. 7 Kodai Naraoka 21-19, 16-21, 21-17 in the other semi-final.

On Friday, the former World Championships silver medallist, who reached the final of the Malaysia Masters in May this year, outclassed world No. 6 Chou Tien-Chen 21-18, 21-9 in the quarter-finals, winning in 43 minutes.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, the 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist, produced a gallant fight before going down to Nishimoto 15-21, 21-5, 17-21 in 79 minutes in the quarter-finals.

In the women's singles, Shriyanshi Valishetty's impressive run came to an end after she lost to Denmark's Amalie Schulz. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Rewrite Test History at Edgbaston!
India Rewrite Test History at Edgbaston!
Rollicking Gill Joins League of Legends
Rollicking Gill Joins League of Legends
PIX: Djokovic hits century, leads veterans into last 16
PIX: Djokovic hits century, leads veterans into last 16
Kenya's Chebet, Kipyegon break World records in Eugene
Kenya's Chebet, Kipyegon break World records in Eugene
Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare; Dembele wins it for PSG
Real Madrid survive Dortmund scare; Dembele wins it for PSG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

webstory image 2

Where In The World Is Data The Cheapest? India?

webstory image 3

8 Countries That Read The Most

VIDEOS

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka0:46

Heavy rain lashes several parts of Dwarka

Bahuda Yatra: Lakhs of devotees throng Rath Yatra in Puri0:41

Bahuda Yatra: Lakhs of devotees throng Rath Yatra in Puri

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20 years for 'Victory Rally'0:20

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time in 20...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD