Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Kidambi Srikanth enters US Open badminton final

Kidambi Srikanth enters US Open badminton final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian June 28, 2026 10:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth registered a thrilling victory against Japan's Yudai Okimoto to advance to the men's singles final of the US Open Super 300 badminton championships. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Srikanth beat World No. 33 Okimoto in 72 minutes to enter his first final of the season.
  • Young shuttler Rounak Chouhan's dream run at his maiden Super 300 tournament ended with a straight games loss to Su Li Yang.
  • In the women's singles, sixth seed Devika Sihag fell to Denmark's second seed Line Christophersen in the semis.

Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth edged out Japan's Yudai Okimoto in a three-game thriller to progress to the men's singles final of the US Open Super 300 badminton championships in Fuller, United States.

Srikanth, a 2021 World championships silver medallist, recorded a 22-20, 15-21, 21-19 win over World No. 33 Okimoto in 72 minutes to enter his first final of the season.

Srikanth, a former World No 1, will meet World No 46 Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Young shuttler Rounak Chouhan's dream run at his maiden Super 300 tournament ended with a 17-21, 19-21 loss to Su Li Yang in the other men's singles semi-final.

In the women's singles, sixth seed Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters earlier this year, fell to Denmark's second seed Line Christophersen 21-15, 11-21, 15-21 in a 54-minute semi-finals.

Srikanth's Thrilling Battle Against Okimoto

Srikanth, now ranked 38th, made a bright start, racing to a 9-5 lead before extending it to 17-10. But Okimoto staged a remarkable comeback, winning 10 of the next 12

points to earn a game point.

The 33-year-old Indian snapped out of his slumber just in time, reeling off the next three points to pocket the opening game.

After the change of ends, Okimoto looked determined to force a decider. He controlled the rallies and stayed ahead for most of the game, taking a slender 11-9 lead at the interval before gradually pulling away to roar back into the contest.

 

In the decider, Srikanth rediscovered his mojo, opening up a 10-5 lead. But that advantage soon evaporated as Okimoto moved 13-12 ahead. The Indian then won six straight points to surge to 18-13. 

The Japanese once again fought back to level the scores at 18-18, but Srikanth held his nerve to prevail in the end.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kidambi srikanthindian shuttlerbadminton finalus open super 300yudai okimoto

More From Rediff

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push
FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts

FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts
Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Related Stories

Messi first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches

Messi first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches

Quick Links

Kidambi SrikanthOkimotoSu Li YangUS Open Super 300Line ChristophersenThailand MastersUnited StatesDevika SihagWorld NoDenmark

Web Stories

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!
Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White
Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026