Srikanth battles into semis of Malaysia Masters

Srikanth battles into semis of Malaysia Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 23, 2025 15:41 IST

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth is now the lone surviving Indian in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Seasoned India campaigner Kidambi Srikanth entered the men's singles semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament with a hard-fought three-game win over the higher-ranked Toma Junior Popov of France, in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday.

Srikanth, currently ranked 65th but a former World No 1 and World Championships and Asian Games silver medallist, fought tooth and nail against World No 18 Popov before outwitting the Frenchman 24-22 17-21 22-20 in a fierce contest that lasted one hour and 14

minutes.

Srikanth will take on Yushi Tanaka of Japan in the last four round, which will be his first semi-final appearance in over a year.

The Japanese beat France's Christo Popov, brother of Toma Junior, 21-18, 16-21, 21-6 in another singles quarter-final.

 

The other men's singles semi-final will be played between fourth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan and second seed Li Shi Feng of China.

Srikanth is now the lone surviving Indian in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament after the exit of the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Kapila and Crasto gave top seed Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China a tough fight in the first game but lost steam in the next to bow out 22-24, 13-21 in a 35-minute affair.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
© 2025 Rediff.com

