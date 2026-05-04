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Kiaan Shah Shines With Second Place In RMC Asia Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 18:05 IST

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Mumbai's Kiaan Shah of Rayo Racing showcased his karting prowess by securing a commendable second-place finish at the RMC Asia Trophy in Pattaya, Thailand.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kiaan Shah of Rayo Racing finished second in the RMC Asia Trophy in Pattaya.
  • Shah clocked 51.218s, just 0.118 seconds behind the fastest qualifier.
  • A mechanical issue in heat 3 saw Shah recover from last place.
  • Shah's strong performance earned him two trophies, one for the Asian Championship and one for the Thai Championship.

Mumbai's Kiaan Shah, representing Rayo Racing, produced his best result in international karting, with a second place finish in round 2 of the RMC Asia Trophy here.

The 15-year-old clocked 51.218s on the 1.2 km Bira circuit, just 0.118 seconds behind Thailand's Pannu Stienmonkong, who was the fastest in the qualifying.

 

Kiaan Shah's Race Highlights

Kiaan started fourth in heat 2, but lost a place at the start. He soon overtook Japanese racer Shun Sekiguchi and Eason Tseng of Chinese Taipei. Next, he got past Stienmonkong and finished second behind Thailand's Toby Gale.

Disaster struck in heat 3, when Kiaan's engine shut off while running third. A quick-thinking Kiaan found the problem and fixed back a wire. But still finished last.

Recovery and Final Result

Kiaan started seventh in the super heat and drove a brilliant race to finish second. An accident caused a full course yellow, allowing paramedics to attend an injured racer. Rain and chaos ensued, once the race resumed, Kiaan fell to sixth spot after a mistake, but recovered to finish fourth.

The result from all heats decided the starting for the final. Kiaan had a bad start from fifth and lost a place. He made an extremely daring move and moved to fourth on lap 1.

Kiaan was unable to close the gap with the leader and eventually finished second, 3.8 seconds behind Gale, who won. Stienmonkong was third. The same grid contested the Thailand Championship and therefore Kiaan won two trophies, one for the Asian Championship and one for the Thai.

Shah's Reaction

"I am very happy how I drove this weekend. I had a bit of a pace deficit in Round 1, but now I am up there. The team did a fantastic job with the kart and I would like to thank everyone," said Kiaan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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