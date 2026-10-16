Khushi eyes triple crown after doubles triumph at Fenesta Open

Rising tennis star Khushi Kadian is making waves at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, securing a doubles title and advancing to two singles finals, positioning herself for a remarkable triple triumph.

Key Points Haryana's Khushi Kadian and Tamil Nadu's Sanmitha Harini won the girls U-16 doubles title at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Friday.

Kadian, 13, is also set to compete in the singles finals for both the U-16 and U-14 categories, aiming for a triple triumph.

She defeated third seed Aaradhya Meena in the U-16 semifinals and Saanvi Mohan in the U-14 semifinals, losing only seven games across her singles matches earlier in the day.

Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys U-18 title last week, reached the Boys U-16 singles final, seeking a double triumph.

Haryana's Khushi Kadian combined with Tamil Nadu's Sanmitha Harini to win the girls U-16 doubles title and remain on course for a triple triumph at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi on Friday.

Kadian's Dominant Singles Performance

The 13-year-old also reached the singles finals in the U-16 and U-14 categories.

Third seeds Kadian and Harini defeated fourth seeds Purvi Patwa and Ranjhana Sangram 6-3, 6-3, capping a long day on the courts for Kadian, who was playing her third match of the day.

Earlier in the day, Kadian won her singles semifinals in the girls U-16 and U-14 categories, losing just seven games across her singles matches.

In the U-16 event, where she is seeded 14th, Kadian upset third seed Aaradhya Meena 6-0, 6-3 to set up a final against seventh seed Ranjhana Sangram.

Sangram defeated fifth seed Akshita Antil 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

In the Girls U-14 event, Kadian defeated Saanvi Mohan 6-1, 6-3 to set up a final against second seed Siddhi Pandey, who rallied from 5-1 down in the second set to defeat 10th seed Aaradhana Tehlan 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys U-18 title last week, moved one win away from completing a double triumph after reaching the Boys U-16 singles final.

Saroha dropped just one game in his 6-0, 6-1 win over Kushagra Arora to book his place in the final, where he will face unseeded Yashwin Dahiya who beat eighth seed Vivaan Mirdha 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.