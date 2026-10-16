Home  » Sports » Khushi eyes triple crown after doubles triumph at Fenesta Open

Khushi eyes triple crown after doubles triumph at Fenesta Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 16, 2026 18:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Rising tennis star Khushi Kadian is making waves at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, securing a doubles title and advancing to two singles finals, positioning herself for a remarkable triple triumph.

Khushi Kadian

Key Points

  • Haryana's Khushi Kadian and Tamil Nadu's Sanmitha Harini won the girls U-16 doubles title at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Friday.
  • Kadian, 13, is also set to compete in the singles finals for both the U-16 and U-14 categories, aiming for a triple triumph.
  • She defeated third seed Aaradhya Meena in the U-16 semifinals and Saanvi Mohan in the U-14 semifinals, losing only seven games across her singles matches earlier in the day.
  • Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys U-18 title last week, reached the Boys U-16 singles final, seeking a double triumph.

Haryana's Khushi Kadian combined with Tamil Nadu's Sanmitha Harini to win the girls U-16 doubles title and remain on course for a triple triumph at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi on Friday.

Kadian's Dominant Singles Performance

The 13-year-old also reached the singles finals in the U-16 and U-14 categories.

 

Third seeds Kadian and Harini defeated fourth seeds Purvi Patwa and Ranjhana Sangram 6-3, 6-3, capping a long day on the courts for Kadian, who was playing her third match of the day.

Earlier in the day, Kadian won her singles semifinals in the girls U-16 and U-14 categories, losing just seven games across her singles matches.

In the U-16 event, where she is seeded 14th, Kadian upset third seed Aaradhya Meena 6-0, 6-3 to set up a final against seventh seed Ranjhana Sangram.

Sangram defeated fifth seed Akshita Antil 6-1, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

In the Girls U-14 event, Kadian defeated Saanvi Mohan 6-1, 6-3 to set up a final against second seed Siddhi Pandey, who rallied from 5-1 down in the second set to defeat 10th seed Aaradhana Tehlan 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys U-18 title last week, moved one win away from completing a double triumph after reaching the Boys U-16 singles final.

Saroha dropped just one game in his 6-0, 6-1 win over Kushagra Arora to book his place in the final, where he will face unseeded Yashwin Dahiya who beat eighth seed Vivaan Mirdha 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

khushi kadianfenesta opennational tennis championshipgirls u-16 doublesjunior tennis india

More From Rediff

Global Body Suspends Equestrian Federation of India

Global Body Suspends Equestrian Federation of India
PIX: PM Modi Felicitates Asian Games Medalists In Delhi

PIX: PM Modi Felicitates Asian Games Medalists In Delhi
Modi's Pep Talk: Asian Games Heroes Eye 2028 LA Olympics

Modi's Pep Talk: Asian Games Heroes Eye 2028 LA Olympics

Related Stories

Chaudhari Secures Third Fenesta Open Crown, Kesharwani Claims Maiden Title

Chaudhari Secures Third Fenesta Open Crown, Kesharwani Claims Maiden Title

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026