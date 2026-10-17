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Khushi Kadian Completes Hat-Trick At National Tennis Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 17, 2026 19:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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At the National Tennis Championship, Khushi Kadian clinched a remarkable hat-trick of titles, while Ribhav Saroha and Puneeth Manohar also celebrated multiple victories in their respective categories.

Key Points

  • Haryana's Khushi Kadian achieved a hat-trick of titles at the National Tennis Championship on Saturday.
  • Kadian won the girls' U-14 and U-16 singles crowns, adding to her U-16 doubles victory a day earlier.
  • Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha secured two titles, including the boys' U-16, after winning the U-18 title last weekend.
  • Karnataka's Puneeth Manohar completed a double in the boys' U-14 category, winning singles and doubles on Friday.

Haryana's Khushi Kadian completed a hat-trick of titles as she clinched the girls' U-14 and U-16 crowns a day after winning the U-16 doubles event in the National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Kadian's Dominant Performance

Kadian began the day with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over Ranjhana Sangram in the U-16 singles final and returned on the court later to defeat second seed Siddhi Pandey 6-3, 6-2 in the U-14 singles final in one hour and 16 minutes.

 

Chandigarh's Ribhav Saroha also won two titles as he added the boys' U-16 to the U-18 title which he won last weekend. The top seed Saroha defeated unseeded Yashwin Dahiya 6-2, 6-3 in the final in one hour and 32 minutes.

Karnataka's Puneeth Manohar completed a double in the boys U-14 category, adding the singles title to the doubles crown he won on Friday. The second seeded Manohar defeated fifth seed S Chintagunta 6-3, 6-2 in the final in one hour and 28 minutes.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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