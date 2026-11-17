Indian judoka Khushbu Darjada's silver medal at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games is set to inspire a new generation of athletes from Gujarat's Siddi community, as she aims for Olympic gold and broader community success.

Key Points Khushbu Darjada secured a silver medal in the women's 63kg category at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

She aspires for her medal to inspire children from Gujarat's Siddi community to excel in sports internationally.

Darjada identified a need for more patience and better strategy in her final bout against Germany's Jolina Reinhold.

Her elder sister, Shahin Darjada, a Junior Asian champion, serves as her primary inspiration.

Khushbu's ultimate goal is to represent India at the Olympics and win a gold medal.

Indian judoka Khushbu Darjada wants her silver medal at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games to be more than a personal achievement, hoping it will inspire children from Gujarat's Siddi community to take up sport and make their mark at the international level.

"My dream is not limited to winning medals for myself. I also want to see more children from my Siddi community succeed in sports. I hope that one day many athletes from our community will win medals for India and establish their own identities on the international stage," Khushbu, 15, told PTI.

Inspiring The Siddi Community

Khushbu won silver in the women's 63kg category in Dakar, becoming only the second Indian judoka to win a medal at the competition after Tababi Devi, who claimed silver in the women's 44kg category in 2018.

She made it to the final with victories over opponents from Guinea, Morocco and Algeria before going down to Germany's Jolina Reinhold in the gold-medal bout.

Khushbu, who trains at the Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), felt she was too quick to attack and could have shown greater patience against her German opponent.

"I could have been more patient against my opponent and waited for the right opportunity. Because of that urgency, I was unable to execute my strategy as effectively as I would have liked," she said.

Analysing The Final Bout

The youngster is now keen to work on those shortcomings and use the experience as a stepping stone towards her next target.

"I will work more on my timing, patience and match strategy during training. I consider this bout a learning experience, and my target is to work on my shortcomings and come back stronger."

Family Inspiration And Future Goals

Beyond the mat, her elder sister Shahin Darjada, a Junior Asian champion, has been a source of motivation.

"My biggest inspiration is my family. My elder sister, Shahin, is a huge inspiration. Watching her achievements and following her journey motivates me to work harder and achieve more," she said.

She says representing India at the Olympics and winning gold there remains her biggest dream, alongside competing at the World Championships/

Her journey in judo began at the District Level Sports School in Gir Somnath. She later joined VBF, where she has been training for over three years, and credits the foundation with helping her understand the sport and develop her skills.