Kho Kho World Cup: Prateek, Priyanka named India captains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: January 09, 2025 19:44 IST

Priyanka Ingle and Prateek Waikar

IMAGE: Priyanka Ingle and Prateek Waikar were named the India women's and men's team captain for the Kho Kho World Cup, starting on January 13. Photograph: Kho Kho Federation of India

Prateek Waikar will captain the men's team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women's side as India unveiled its squads for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, set to begin on January 13.

The tournament will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 19. The Indian men's team will face Nepal on the opening day, while the women's team will take on South Korea on January 14.

In addition to Prateek and Priyanka's leadership roles, Munni Joon will serve as head coach for the women's team, while Ashwani

Kumar will mentor the men's squad.

Kho Kho Federation of India President Sudhanshu Mittal, alongside Kho Kho World Cup CEO Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, made the announcement.

Mittal also revealed a special addition to the teams' jerseys – both the men's and women's squads will wear a "Bharat" logo, marking them as "Bharat Ki Team."

"The Indian team will be known as 'Bharat Ki Team'," Mittal said at the media briefing. "The jersey will feature 'Bharat' prominently."

In addition, the trophy that will be presented to the winner of the women's edition was also unveiled on Thursday.

"The green trophy will honour the women who will showcase their skills," said Geeta Sudhan, COO, Kho Kho World Cup.

 

Ahead of the tournament, a preparatory camp was organized at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where 60 boys and girls from across India competed for a spot on the national teams.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
