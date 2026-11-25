Telangana is set to transform into an international sports hub with the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Hyderabad, featuring significant state and central investment in world-class, permanent sports infrastructure.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated on Wednesday that the Khelo India Youth Games, scheduled from December 11 to 22 in Hyderabad, will establish the state as an international sports hub.

The state government is investing Rs 203 crore, complemented by Rs 21 crore from the Centre, to develop permanent, world-class sports facilities and modern equipment.

Officials confirmed that development works in all stadia and equipment for the 27 sports disciplines will be ready by the end of this month.

The Games are expected to host about 9,000 participants, marking the first national event of this scale in Telangana since 2002.

Telangana has unveiled a new sports policy and established the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU) to further its goal of becoming an international sports hub.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Khelo India Youth Games, to be held in Hyderabad from December 11 to 22, would lay the foundation for making the state an international sports hub.

Preparations For Khelo India Youth Games

Reddy held a meeting with Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and officials to review arrangements for the Games.

He directed them to ensure quality in all preparations, including the renovation of sports stadia, a press release said.

He asked officials to hold the inaugural function at L B Stadium on December 11 and the concluding ceremony at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on a grand scale.

The CM directed the state government's vigilance and enforcement wing to monitor development works in the stadia to ensure quality and check for malpractice.

Developing World-Class Sports Facilities

The state government is spending Rs 203 crore on the Khelo India Youth Games, while the Centre has allocated Rs 21 crore, the release said.

It said the government is developing world-class facilities and acquiring modern sports equipment. Unlike the temporary arrangements made for the Games in other states in the past, Telangana is setting up permanent sports facilities, it added.

Officials told the meeting that development works in all the stadia and equipment for the 27 sports would be ready by the end of this month.

Works have been completed in 14 stadia, and those in the remaining six would be finished by the month-end, the release said.

The infrastructure and equipment would greatly help aspiring sportspersons in the state, it said.

Telangana's Vision For Sports Excellence

This is the first time a national event of this scale is being held in Telangana since the National Games of 2002, hosted during undivided Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

While about 8,000 sportspersons and officials took part in the 2002 Games, the KIYG is expected to see about 9,000 participants.

Reddy on November 15 invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the opening and closing ceremonies of KIYG 2026. On the same day, he and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the logo and mascot of the eighth edition of the Games at an event in Delhi.

The Games will feature 27 disciplines, including Karrasamu, a traditional stick-fighting martial art of Telangana.

With the aim of making Telangana an international sports hub, the state government has unveiled a sports policy and set up the Young India Physical Education and Sports University (YIPESU).

It has also signed an agreement with the Korea National Sports University of South Korea.