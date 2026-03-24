First Khelo India Tribal Games to Spotlight 1300 Athletes

The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh are set to empower nearly 1300 tribal athletes from across India, providing a national platform to showcase their sporting talent and compete in a variety of disciplines.

Photograph: J&K Sports Council/Instagram

Key Points The first Khelo India Tribal Games will feature approximately 1300 athletes from across India, competing in nine different sports.

The games aim to provide a platform for tribal athletes to showcase their skills and advance in sports, with 106 gold medals to be won.

Odisha has the largest contingent, with 125 athletes participating in the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games.

The Khelo India Tribal Games will include both traditional sports like mallakhamb and kabaddi, alongside Olympic disciplines.

The event is envisioned to promote sports among tribal youth and provide opportunities for them to represent the country.

Close to 1300 athletes from across the country will be seen in action across nine disciplines in the first ever Khelo India Tribal Games starting here on Wednesday.

The Games will be held at three venues in Chattisgarh -- Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja -- and 106 gold medals will be up for grabs.

Odisha has fielded the largest contingent of 125 athletes from among the 30 participating states and union territories. Hosts Chattisgarh (121), Jharkhand (107) and Assam (106) will also have sizeable presence at the Games.

Medals will be awarded in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling. Traditional sports like mallakhamb and kabaddi will be the demonstration sports.

Overall close to 3800 participants, including coaches and officials, will take part in the Games that will end on April 3.

Vision for Tribal Athletes

"For me and for all of us, it is a matter of great pride that this championship is being started in the country for the first time. It is a very good opportunity for all the youth and tribal players to showcase their talent and move forward in sports, and to play for the country," tribal hockey star and current Hockey India head Dilip Tirkey told SAI media.

"Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision is to make India a sporting nation. He wants all youth to be connected with sports and to play one game or another," he added.

The maximum gold medals will be in athletics (34). Swimming (24), wrestling (18), weightlifting (16) and archery (10) will also have gold medals at stake in double digits.

Hockey and football will be the two team games and both will be played in Raipur. Athletics will be held in Jagdalpur while Sarguja will host wrestling.

"Hon'ble Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya also wants that through sports, our athletes, especially tribal athletes, can build better careers, improve their lives, and represent the country. I also firmly believe that every tribal child has a dream," Tirkey said.

"I myself come from a tribal family, and through sports, through hockey, I have been able to reach where I am today. I believe that all the tribal children participating in this tournament have a bright future ahead. Even earlier, many tribal athletes have represented the country and have become icons in our tribal society," he added.

National 100m and 200m record holder Animesh Kujur echoed the sentiment.

"There are many places in India where sports haven't reached. This makes the Khelo India Tribal Games all the more special," he said.

All participating athletes have come through trials conducted by National Sports Federations. The performance of the athletes will be monitored by coaches appointed by the Sports Authority of India.