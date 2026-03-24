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Khelo India Tribal Games to Kick Off in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 19:41 IST

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Chhattisgarh is set to host the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, a significant event aimed at promoting sports among tribal athletes and enhancing the state's sports infrastructure.

Photograph: J&K Sports Council/Instagram

Photograph: J&K Sports Council/Instagram

Key Points

  • The inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games will feature approximately 3,800 athletes competing in nine sports disciplines.
  • Chhattisgarh aims to boost its sports ecosystem and infrastructure by hosting the Khelo India Tribal Games.
  • The games will include competitions in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling, with mallakhamb and kabaddi as demonstration sports.
  • Competitions will be held across Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja, with a total of 106 gold medals to be won.

The first edition of the 10-day 'Khelo India Tribal Games' will begin here on Wednesday with around 3,800 athletes from across the country competing in nine sports disciplines, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said.

Describing the games as a "milestone" in Indian sporting history, Sao said it would provide a major boost to the state's sports ecosystem and infrastructure.

 

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Science College Ground in Raipur on Wednesday evening. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will attend as chief guest, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will preside over the function.

Sao said the state has earlier organised events such as 'Surguja Olympics' and 'Bastar Olympics' on a smaller scale, and hosting the Khelo India Tribal Games marks a significant step on a larger national platform.

"This is a historic and memorable occasion for Chhattisgarh. It will strengthen our sporting talent and infrastructure, while also providing valuable experience in organising national-level competitions," he said.

The exposure to national and international-level athletes would be highly enriching for local players, said Sao.

Sports and Venues

The games will feature competitions in archery, athletics, football, hockey, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling, while mallakhamb and kabaddi will be showcased as demonstration sports.

The competitions will be held in Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Surguja cities, and will conclude on April 3. A total of 106 gold medals will be contested, with athletics offering the highest number (34), followed by swimming (24), wrestling (18), weightlifting (16), and archery (10). Hockey and football, being team sports, will be held in Raipur, athletics in Jagdalpur, and wrestling in Surguja, the minister said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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