Rediff.com  » Sports » Khelo India medal winners eligible for government jobs

Khelo India medal winners eligible for government jobs

Source: PTI
March 06, 2024 20:28 IST
IMAGE: The athletes who win medals at Khelo India Youth Games (for participants aged 18 and above), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India University Games will now qualify for government employment opportunities. Photograph: Khelo India/X

The medal winners in all Khelo India competitions will now be eligible for government jobs as per a revised criteria, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur said the move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option'.

 

He said the department of personnel and training, in consultation with the sports ministry, has made 'progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs'.

"This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games -- Youth, University, Para and Winter Games -- to be eligible for government jobs. Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports," Thakur said on X.

"These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," he added.

Khelo India Games were first organised in 2018 as part of the Modi government's initiative to revitalise sports culture at the grassroots level.

Under the revamped regulations, individuals who excel in events such as the Khelo India Youth Games (for participants aged 18 and above), Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India University Games will now qualify for government employment opportunities.

Furthermore, achievers in the School Games Federation of India events will also maintain their eligibility for such positions.

A notable inclusion in the updated guidelines is the establishment of clear criteria for national and international chess competitions, ensuring equitable opportunities for chess enthusiasts.

Additionally, individuals who have represented the nation or a state in either international or national events, or demonstrated success in junior national tournaments, will be eligible for employment.

A structured hierarchy based on sporting achievements will be adhered to for prioritising candidates.

To streamline the process for athletes to avail benefits, the roster of authorised entities empowered to issue certificates validating the eligibility of sportspersons for recruitment has been revised.

Now, secretaries of National Sports Federations (for international events), secretaries of state associations (for national competitions), and deans or sports officers of universities (for inter-university tournaments), among others, will have the authority to issue such certificates.

In a significant stride, the Khelo India Games have been recognised as events of national significance, joining the ranks of other esteemed tournaments and competitions.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
