HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Khel Ratna is just the beginning: Harmanpreet

Khel Ratna is just the beginning: Harmanpreet

Source: PTI
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 18:42 IST

x

Biggest achievement of life but plenty more to come: Harmanpreet on Khel Ratna award

Harmanpreet Singh

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Singh has also claimed the FIH Player of the Year award three times, including the year gone by. But he is far from satiated. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Elated to become a Khel Ratna awardee after his career-defining Olympic performance, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said the honour is a recognition of his "fascinating" journey in which he still has plenty more to achieve.

Double Olympic-medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, chess world champion D Gukesh, Harmanpreet and Paralympic high jump gold-winner Praveen Kumar were finalised for the 2024 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award by the sports ministry on Thursday.

"(It's the) biggest recognition of my life. It's a big achievement for me. I am really very happy. It think it's the best part of my life that I am getting such a huge award and recognition," the 28-year-old Harmanpreet, who was India's top goal-scorer in the Paris Games with 10 strikes, told PTI in an interview.

The ace drag-flicker has won most of the prominent awards and accolades in his career, including back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, a junior World Cup gold in 2016, a Commonwealth Games silver, an Asian Games gold and bronze besides two silver medals in the Champions Trophy.

Harmanpreet has also claimed the FIH Player of the Year award three times, including the year gone by. But he is far from satiated.

"Throughout my journey I have learnt a lot, I have seen a lot of ups and downs including wins and losses. But I think you only learn from those experiences. From day one, my mindset has been how to improve myself," said the star player who was born into a family of farmers in Amritsar's Timmowal village and whose international career began in 2014.

A team-man to the core, Harmanpreet credited his fellow players for making it possible for him to shine individually.

"Whatever we are achieving we are achieving as a team. The journey has been very fascinating, I am getting individual recognitions and awards but only because of my teammates.

"I have enjoyed my journey a lot till date. I have put on a lot of hard work and I am happy with what I have achieved till date," he said.

The defender is now eyeing a medal in the World Cup when the event is held in Belgium next year.

"My main target of course will be the World Cup because it's been long that we haven't won a medal in World Cup. But it's not like that you have achieved everything in life," he said.

 

"We have won back-to-back medals in Olympics but our next target would be to win the gold and win all major tournaments. It's a step by step process and we would like to achieve our targets as a team," he said.

Although retirement is still some years away, Harmanpreet is clear that he would always remain associated with the game even after calling it quits.

"World Cup, Asian Games and Olympics gold medals which are missing. The hunger is still there and when I retire, I would like to pass on that (drive) to the new kids because you can't stay away from hockey. Hockey is always in our heart and will remain there," he said.

"Whenever the calls comes to me in any capacity, I will be there to give back to the game," he said.

Harmanpreet is currently leading Punjab's Soorma Hockey Club at the ongoing Hockey India League in Rourkela. Soorma Hockey Club has so far played two matches, winning one and losing one.

"It is going to be tough for every team initially to gel together and get that understanding, build connections. We lost yesterday's match but we did a lot of good things in that."

"We can improve our combinations. We will analyse what mistakes we did. It's just the start of the league, long way to go," he said of the event that has been restarted after a seven-year gap.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant
I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant
'Rohit deserved more respect from the management'
'Rohit deserved more respect from the management'
'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'
'Facing Jasprit will be tough on this SCG pitch'
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG
High Drama On Day 1 At SCG

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's One Man Show

webstory image 2

5 Things You Need To Know About HMPV

webstory image 3

5 Interesting Facts About The Kumbh

VIDEOS

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional 'Phugadi' dance1:41

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional...

Why Winter Chill Raises Risk of Heart Attacks4:31

Why Winter Chill Raises Risk of Heart Attacks

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential Citizens Medal3:59

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD