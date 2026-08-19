Home  » Sports » How Punjab's Annual Sports Festival Boosts Grassroots Talent

How Punjab's Annual Sports Festival Boosts Grassroots Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 19, 2026 16:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Punjab's 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' annual sports festival is set to engage 10 lakh participants in 38 sports, promoting grassroots talent and athletic development across the state.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab's annual 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' festival begins September 5 in Bathinda.
  • Approximately 10 lakh players are anticipated to participate in 38 different sports.
  • The event, organised by the AAP government, runs until November 29 across nine age groups.
  • The festival promotes sports from block to state levels, fostering grassroots talent.
  • Previous editions saw significant participation and substantial cash awards for athletes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said around 10 lakh players are expected to participate in the state's annual sports festival 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan', which will commence on September 5 in Bathinda.

Addressing the media here, Mann said there will be 38 sports competition in the fourth edition of the event this year. The AAP government has been organising 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' every year, featuring different games including handball, badminton, athletics, and volleyball played at block, district and state levels.

 

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Event Details And Impact

"The games will start on September 5 and it will continue till November 29," Mann said. Around 10 lakh players are expected to participate this time, and there will be nine different age groups for the participating athletes, added Mann.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan commenced in year 2022 and at that time, over 3.50 lakh players took part in it and cash awards worth Rs 6.88 crore were distributed, the CM stated. This event could not take place in 2025 due to floods in the state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

khedan watan punjab diyanpunjab sports festivalbhagwant mannsports in punjabindian state sports

More From Rediff

Venus Williams, 46, Handed US Open Wildcard

Venus Williams, 46, Handed US Open Wildcard
Rodri Joins Barcelona After Six Glorious Years at Man City

Rodri Joins Barcelona After Six Glorious Years at Man City
Marijne Wants More From India After Dominant World Cup Win

Marijne Wants More From India After Dominant World Cup Win

Related Stories

Sports Shorts: India, Pakistan set to lock horns in Kabaddi Masters

Sports Shorts: India, Pakistan set to lock horns in Kabaddi Masters

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India

Moto Pad 70 Goes On Sale In India
Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan

Bunty Mahajan's Fruit Flan
Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

Meet Acer's Predator Gaming Laptop

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026