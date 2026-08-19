How Punjab's Annual Sports Festival Boosts Grassroots Talent

Discover how Punjab's 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' annual sports festival is set to engage 10 lakh participants in 38 sports, promoting grassroots talent and athletic development across the state.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab's annual 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' festival begins September 5 in Bathinda.

Approximately 10 lakh players are anticipated to participate in 38 different sports.

The event, organised by the AAP government, runs until November 29 across nine age groups.

The festival promotes sports from block to state levels, fostering grassroots talent.

Previous editions saw significant participation and substantial cash awards for athletes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said around 10 lakh players are expected to participate in the state's annual sports festival 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan', which will commence on September 5 in Bathinda.

Addressing the media here, Mann said there will be 38 sports competition in the fourth edition of the event this year. The AAP government has been organising 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' every year, featuring different games including handball, badminton, athletics, and volleyball played at block, district and state levels.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Event Details And Impact

"The games will start on September 5 and it will continue till November 29," Mann said. Around 10 lakh players are expected to participate this time, and there will be nine different age groups for the participating athletes, added Mann.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan commenced in year 2022 and at that time, over 3.50 lakh players took part in it and cash awards worth Rs 6.88 crore were distributed, the CM stated. This event could not take place in 2025 due to floods in the state.