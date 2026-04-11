Dinesh Khanna Sees Echoes of His 1965 Triumph in Ayush Shetty's Badminton Asia Championship Run

Can Ayush Shetty break India's 61-year drought at the Badminton Asia Championships, echoing Dinesh Khanna's historic 1965 victory with his impressive performance and pressure handling?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Ayush Shetty's unexpected run to the Badminton Asia Championship final mirrors Dinesh Khanna's unseeded victory in 1965.

Khanna highlights Shetty's ability to handle pressure and his impressive attacking game as key factors in his success.

Shetty's journey contrasts with earlier expectations focused on Lakshya Sen, similar to how Khanna emerged from the shadow of established players in his time.

Khanna emphasizes the significance of Shetty's achievement, noting India's long wait for another men's singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Shetty's performance is attributed to the guidance of coaches Vimal Kumar, Sagar Chopda, and Irwansyah Adi Pratama.

As Ayush Shetty stood one step away from ending India's 61-year wait for a men's singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships, former champion Dinesh Khanna couldn't help but see a familiar script unfolding.

Khanna's own triumph in 1965 remains India's lone success in the event, achieved against the odds as an unseeded player who wasn't expected to go deep into the draw. Six decades on, he finds striking similarities in Ayush's run.

"I must say that there seems to be quite a bit of similarity. In the sense, I was unseeded and I went all the way. So in case of Shetty also, his ranking is fairly low as far as international ranking is concerned. He is unseeded," Khanna told PTI on Saturday after Ayush stormed into the final of the prestigious tournament in Ningbo, China.

"And of course, a lot of hopes were earlier there on Lakshya Sen. Unfortunately, he lost in the first round itself...so I must say that there seems to be a lot of similarities between what happened with me in 1965. And as far as he is concerned, you know, being unseeded, being unheralded and reaching the finals."

Khanna's Journey to Victory in 1965

Back in 1965, Khanna, fresh out of engineering college, had entered the tournament as India's fourth-ranked player, firmly in the shadow of established names like Suresh Goel, much like Ayush began this campaign with the spotlight largely on Lakshya.

His preparation had been limited, coming on the back of a knee surgery and a short training stint, yet he found momentum through the rounds, relying on resilience and match temperament to outlast opponents.

"I had undergone an open knee surgery in 1963. I had broken my cartilage. I was asked to do first rehab, build up strength in my legs, before I can get on to the court.

"I was in the shadow of Nandu Natekar and Suresh Goyal... So then for the Asian Championship, we had two selection tournaments. I lost in the semifinals, but I was happy that at least my knee was functioning well," he laughed, recalling that time.

"I got selected as number four player for India."

Khanna's run gathered pace with a physically draining quarterfinal before he overcame Goel in the semifinals, overturning the expected script.

He would go on to face a Thai opponent Sangob Rattanusorn in the final -- another point of resonance with Ayush, who had to overcome top seed and defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals to keep his title hopes alive.

Where Khanna relied on stubborn defence, Ayush has leaned on relentless attack.

Khanna had defeated Yoshinori Itagaki, a diminutive Japanese defensive player like himself.

"So in the quarterfinals, I beat the Japanese player. He was, I think, the national champion at that time, Itagaki. He was also a defensive player like me. And we had some very long rallies. And so much so that in the second game, the score was 12-all and both of us seemed totally exhausted," he said.

"The chief referee said that he had asked for two stretchers to be kept ready if the match goes to the third game. Because the rallies were so intense. I think at 12-all, then suddenly he backed up and I won the second game 15-12."

Talking about his final opponent Rattanusorn, Khanna said: "At that time, we were not going for many international tournaments. So one did not know where one stood as compared to these players.

"But he was also a reputed player and they had much more international experience as compared to us Indians, at that point of time. But somehow or the other, I didn't have much of nerves."

Khanna said he felt inspired after a chance meeting with the great KD Singh Babu, who had won Olympic gold in hockey with the legendary Dhyan Chand.

"KD Singh Babu was there at Lucknow. So he shook hands with me and wished me best of luck. So when I looked at him, I thought to myself that if this Indian can win, as an Indian, I can do well because at that time, India had not done very well in too many sports."

Hopes for Ayush Shetty's Final

Now Khanna is desperately waiting for Ayush to join him at the top.

For him, the biggest takeaway from Ayush's campaign has been his ability to handle pressure in defining moments.

"He lost the first game very easily but after that he made a remarkable comeback in the second game... I must say that he kept his nerve at that moment, which was very important," he said, crediting the director at Bangalore Centre For Excellence Vimal Kumar, Sagar Chopda and Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama for guiding the young player.

"Sometimes when the opponent covers such a big lead and you have lost the first game, you can be under tremendous pressure. So he handled the pressure well. Also I was very impressed with the way he was smashing, even very deep from the baseline.

"He was able to hit winners and his attack was very impressive. His net play was very good... he handled all this very well and came out on top and we have all the hopes from him in the finals now."

In 1965, Khanna didn't even celebrate outwardly. There was no fist pump, no roar. Just quiet disbelief. But this time, the stakes are louder.

India has waited six decades. The only man who has done it remembers how unlikely it once felt. And now, watching Ayush, he sees the same improbable script unfolding again.