Joshi's Bogey-Free Round Secures Nava Raipur Open Title

Indian golfer Khalin Joshi clinched the prestigious Nava Raipur Open 2026 title with a remarkable bogey-free final round, marking his third win of the season on the DP World PGTI tour.

Key Points Khalin Joshi won the inaugural Nava Raipur Open 2026 Golf tournament with a bogey-free final round.

This marks Joshi's third victory of the season and ninth overall on the DP World PGTI.

The tournament was reduced to nine-hole rounds due to persistent rain, adding to the challenge.

Joshi secured Rs 15 lakh prize money and improved his ranking in the Race to DP World India Championship.

Om Prakash Chouhan, Raunil Kukar, and Anshul Patel finished as joint runners-up.

Khalin Joshi produced a bogey-free three-under 31 to win the inaugural Rs 1 crore Nava Raipur Open 2026 Golf by one stroke on Friday.

The 34-year-old Bengaluru golfer (29-30-33-31), who began the final round with a one-shot advantage, made three consecutive birdies from the third through the fifth holes of his nine-hole round to finish at 13-under 123.

Joshi's Season Success And Earnings

The victory was Joshi's third of the season following his triumphs at the Andhra Open in April and the J&K Open in August, and his ninth overall on the DP World PGTI.

Joshi, who claimed his maiden Asian Tour title at the Panasonic Open India in 2018, collected Rs 15 lakh. He climbed from 12th to seventh in the Race to DP World India Championship, taking his season earnings to Rs 52,34,225.

Overcoming Weather Challenges

Persistent rain left the course unsuitable for full 18-hole rounds, prompting the Tournament Committee to reduce each of the four rounds to nine holes over the back nine.

The final round was also suspended for several hours, leaving Joshi uncertain whether play would resume.

"After the delay, the course did not appear playable and we heard that the final round might be abandoned," Joshi said. "I still had to regain my focus and prepare mentally in case play resumed. I stayed calm and composed, and I'm delighted with how I handled the situation."

Runner-Up Performances

Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan (34-29-32-29), the 2023 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, produced the joint-lowest score of the day. His five-under 29 featured an eagle on the par-five fourth and three birdies as he finished joint runner-up at 12-under 124.

Chouhan was joined in second place by Panchkula's Raunil Kukar (31-30-33-30), who briefly held the lead before play was halted, and Ahmedabad's Anshul Patel (32-31-31-30).